Your source for CHS news
A+senior+helps+to+hammer+shingles+into+his+grade%E2%80%99s+playhouse+on+Sept.+13+in+the+fieldhouse.+He+is+able+to+work+quickly%2C+willingly+and+doing+any+job+that+needs+to+be+done.+The+senior%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CSING%21%E2%80%9D+playhouse+is+well+thought+out+and+made+by+a+great+group+that+works+as+a+team+really+well.
A senior helps to hammer shingles into his grade’s playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. He is able to work quickly, willingly and doing any job that needs to be done. The senior’s “SING!” playhouse is well thought out and made by a great group that works as a team really well.

A senior helps to hammer shingles into his grade’s playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. He is able to work quickly, willingly and doing any job that needs to be done. The senior’s “SING!” playhouse is well thought out and made by a great group that works as a team really well.

A senior helps to hammer shingles into his grade’s playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. He is able to work quickly, willingly and doing any job that needs to be done. The senior’s “SING!” playhouse is well thought out and made by a great group that works as a team really well.

Photo Essay: Playhouse Building

Veronica Teeter, Photographer

Slideshow • 12 Photos

Sophomore Breanna Bolles helps build the sophomore playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. Although she showed up a little late, that doesn’t stop her from jumping right in and learning new skills. Bolles has a blast with her friends building a playhouse and helping the community.

0

Related Posts:

HiLite • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in