A senior helps to hammer shingles into his grade’s playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. He is able to work quickly, willingly and doing any job that needs to be done. The senior’s “SING!” playhouse is well thought out and made by a great group that works as a team really well.
Sophomore Breanna Bolles helps build the sophomore playhouse on Sept. 13 in the fieldhouse. Although she showed up a little late, that doesn’t stop her from jumping right in and learning new skills. Bolles has a blast with her friends building a playhouse and helping the community.
Senate Continues to Work on Homecoming After finishing the Blood Drive last Friday, according to Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz, Senate is now working on Homecoming this week. She said Homecoming is Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets are available during lunches for $15. They will be…