Administration emphasizes importance of Polytechnic Department, ongoing construction

According to Principal Tim Phares, construction on the Polytechnic Department expansion has started in the Freshmen Center parking lot.

The construction will expand the engineering, culinary and automotive courses. “The actual construction doesn’t start until April,” Phares said, “but it’s all the prep work, and they had to remove some barriers or some cursive to where (the new classrooms) will extend out to.”

Regarding the construction’s impact on bus transportation, Phares said construction restricts buses to one lane, but there haven’t been any issues resulting from the change.

Phares said administration is trying to stay on a 12 to 18-month timeline. Phares said, “What they’re doing is preparing the outside of the building…and then the last part that they will do is attach it to the building.” The construction process was designed to mitigate the impact on existing classrooms during the school year.

Phares said, “We have been turning away students in those (polytechnic) courses for several years.” The construction of new classrooms will allow more students to gain professional experience in skills and trades. Phares said the new culinary classrooms will enable more students to take the culinary pathway and higher-level courses, while existing classrooms will mainly be used for entry-level classes.

Senior Whitney Fung said the engineering pathway in the Polytechnic Department has impacted her future career plans. “It’s helped me understand what I’m interested in and what I’m not interested in. There’s lots of variety in the classes that they offer,” Fung said.

Freshman Elia Lu agreed with Feng. Lu said, “Not many schools offer these (polytechnic) classes and to expand with them is just mind blowing.”

Phares said the ultimate goal of Polytechnic Department pathways is to place students in work-based learning opportunities. “I think we have four or five students that are in a capstone experience at Savor Restaurant just down the road,” Phares said.

Phares said he, Assistant Principal Bradley Sever and Work-Based Learning Coordinator Chard Reid met with Sheperd Insurance on Jan. 10 to discuss student internship opportunities. Phares said, “We’re constantly trying to create those partnerships through this community.”

Phares said he believes the Polytechnic Department expansion will increase student interest in work-based learning and Carmel Clay Schools is working to provide employment opportunities from the district.

“I think we have approval for four student computer technicians that want to work in the computer industry. Carmel Clay Schools will be able to really employ four of our students throughout the district for half a day every other day to where they can get some real rich learning experiences that they can take with them in the computer field,” Phares said.

Phares said administrators and staff continue to create similar experiences for students to gain learning opportunities outside the classroom as part of multiple pathways.