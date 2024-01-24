Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED
On Ice
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.'s
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Carmel's Festival of Ice to present art to community from Jan. 19 to 21
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. "Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it's so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality," Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy's team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. "Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating," said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophomore Arjun Yadav (left) and Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards (right) have a conversation about their plans over winter break in Spanish on Dec. 12. Yadav said, "Students could take more foreign language classes, utilize language learning apps, go to some of the clubs that CHS offers, or even watch shows from other countries that are linguistically different than here."
Learning multiple languages help students explore different cultures
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigates impacts of artificial turf
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigates impacts of artificial turf
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men's swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 19
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating
Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. "We had a lot of fun rehearsing together," Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. "We had a lot of fun rehearsing together," Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik's cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each other's favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "A Light in the Dark"
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: "Iron Flame" fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: "A Little Life" by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: "Grey's Anatomy" is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: “Grey’s Anatomy” is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: "The Sword of Kaigen" is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: "A Haunting in Venice" is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: January 24
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Word Search: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Wordle: January 21
Wordle: January 21
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. "We had a lot of fun rehearsing together," Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories

Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand

Anthony Pho
January 24, 2024
Charlotte Horrocks

For junior Ben Auslander, typing on a computer has been a critical element of his education since elementary school.

“I remember learning to type through typing games with my friends and classmates,” Auslander said. “Computer science class showed the future of technology and emphasized the importance of being educated in typing. I’m glad I realized it so early.”

Auslander is not alone in his experience of typing-integrated education. According to an analysis conducted by the Pew Research Center of 2018 data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, 58% of students use the internet at their home to do homework every day or almost every day.

However, many scientists believe that typing has some significant drawbacks compared to writing by hand. Although typing is a faster way to record information, a 2021 experiment conducted by Johns Hopkins University found that writing by hand “produces faster learning and greater generalization to untrained tasks.” Because of the current science, there are holidays, such as National Handwriting Day which recently passed on Jan. 23, to spread awareness of the benefits of handwriting.

Despite the benefits of writing by hand, Auslander said he considers handwriting secondary to typing. Regarding learning in the classroom, Auslander said typing has its own benefits which, to him, outweigh the drawbacks.

“Although it’s more beneficial immediately to write by hand for internalizing information, because it takes longer, I’m not really able to write as much information as I am on the computer. Going over my notes again also tends to be easier if I’m on a computer instead of paper and pencil,” Auslander said. “Although handwriting will always have a creative niche, there’s just not always a place in high school for that. There’s a time and place for handwriting, and a time and place for typing.”

In her classes, Mary Lynne Halfmann, creative writing and honors English 9 teacher, said she emphasizes the importance of writing by hand. To her, writing by hand is more valuable than typing even in a learning environment where typing is dominant.

“I first saw the issue really come up about 20 years ago when computers started taking over a little bit. I gave a test on the computer and the scores were a letter to two letter grades lower. The change in quality of the writing and the lack of critical thinking was shocking,” Halfmann said. “I also had a friend who is a published writer come talk to one of my classes, and she was talking about if you have writer’s block, one easy way to get rid of that is just to take pen to paper and just start writing. You can just doodle; you don’t even have to be writing words. It engages your brain in a way which helps ideas come that typing cannot.”

Despite his preference for typing, Auslander also said he recognizes the importance of handwriting and understands handwriting is becoming less prevalent. However, he said the amount of written and typed schoolwork is still balanced in the classes of this school.

“Classes such as AP Seminar that have hour-long timed writes are right in still prioritizing handwriting. However, for other classes like principles of business management, which are much more technology-based and have so much to do online such as presentations and infographics, typing is more important,” Auslander said. “In the classes I’ve been in, they’ve all had a very fair proportion of handwriting to typing.”

Other students said they are more supportive of handwriting. For sophomore Allison Shen, writing by hand is applicable in most, if not all of her classes. Shen said her opinion on whether or not writing by hand is appropriate depends on factors such as the length and formality of the task she is completing.

“I’ve found that while typing out notes is really useful, when it comes to committing things completely to memory, I often revert back to paper and pencil. I feel like actually writing out things makes concepts much easier to visualize, and the addition of possible distractions on computers are easier to be avoided with just the “primitive” paper and pencil aspect,” Shen said. “On the other hand, if (the assignment) is a more formal essay needing many periods to work on, the online assignments would definitely be a better choice.” 

Tony Dunham, AP Capstone Seminar and AP English Literature and Composition teacher, said handwriting is situational because the balance between handwriting and typing is a result of the standardized curriculum deciding how a class should use typed and handwritten assignments.

“At least for the classes I teach, where we have process work and timed assessments, the curriculum kind of naturally balances itself,” Dunham said. “But as a society, I think we’re shifting away from handwriting. I think the reason why I hold onto it is because the AP exam has been given paper-pencil all these years. There are initiatives within the College Board by 2025 to go digital with all the assessments. Next year, I don’t know if we will do those timed assessments handwritten in class because the main reason we do them is because the exam is on paper.”

Dunham also said he does not anticipate any shift to a typed AP test format to drastically change test scores.

“I feel like it’s kind of a trade-off because kids can write more (digitally). On some exams, such as the AP Literature exam, it’s better to write more to cover more of the text and increase your score based on the rubric. I don’t think it would necessarily improve their grammar or writing skills,” Dunham said. “However, when you write by hand on the exam, there is a sense of permanence which makes students think more about their writing which could help their score.”

Because the curriculum has a significant impact on the method of teaching and nature of the work assigned in the classroom, Halfman said changing the curriculum is the most effective way to introduce the positive impacts of handwriting into the classroom.

“Students are going to do their schoolwork the way they want. As teachers, we need to instill the value of handwriting by changing the way we teach,” Halfmann said. “I think it needs to trickle down because not all students are aware of the benefits of handwriting. Students need to be taking notes by hand and not with a keyboard. Their memory is better served when they handwrite. When students handwrite, they are feeding their brain and not a computer.”

