Juniors Samantha “Sammi” Kadinger, Ula Miller and Dulce Crane of the Do Something Club explain their club to junior Adrian Castaneda. The Do Something Club meets every two weeks on Tuesdays in E212. Currently, the Do Something Club has taken on a project to help support breast cancer.
Juniors Samantha “Sammi” Kadinger, Ula Miller and Dulce Crane of the Do Something Club explain their club to junior Adrian Castaneda. The Do Something Club meets every two weeks on Tuesdays in E212. Currently, the Do Something Club has taken on a project to help support breast cancer.
Students gather outside the main cafeteria to explore the booths set up promoting CHS clubs on Friday Sept. 15, 2017. Clubs set up their booths outside of the main cafeteria as well as the freshman cafeteria to help students understand more about their clubs.
Senate Continues to Work on Homecoming After finishing the Blood Drive last Friday, according to Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz, Senate is now working on Homecoming this week. She said Homecoming is Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets are available during lunches for $15. They will be…