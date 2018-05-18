Memories From Carmel

4-H 4ever: CHS students, staff discuss importance of 4-H organization and its role in their lives While Indiana's history has long emphasized farming, agriculture and craftsmanship, this hands-on way of life has decreased in prevalence over the past century. However, Head, Heart, Hands and Health (4-H), a youth association that focuses on honing various skills through…

Forte in Florida: This year, CHS Orchestras travel to Florida for their triennial out-of-state school trip Unlike many in her class, Min Hua Li, senior and orchestra member, decided not to join the 130 orchestra students going on the Disney World trip this spring. The orchestra performing arts trips are optional, and Li said she came…

Accents to end year with spring choir concert On May 17 at 7 p.m., Accents will perform at the annual Spring Choral Concert in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, this concert will be the choir’s final performance of the year. Accent…

No Regrets: Students should strive to have a high school experience they will look back on fondly As I look back on my high school experience, an overwhelming number of memories floods my brain, both good and bad. Of course, I remember all the late-night cramming sessions, near mental breakdowns, getting jostled around in crowded hallways and…

It’s Time: Carmel residents should use their voices to support the proposed mosque I feel safe saying that the town in which I grew up, Carmel, is a platform for the interfaith concept. We are home to 42 churches, two synagogues and one mosque: the Al Salam Foundation. Set in a small office…