Sophomore Caroline Scharf

Where do you work and what do you do there?

I work at Bub’s Carmel location. I love my job. I enjoy meeting many kinds of people and I am lucky to have such wonderful coworkers. I work as a waitress. It is my responsibility to take orders, run food, ring out checks, and open/close the restaurant.

What are your thoughts on COVID-19

I think that regarding COVID-19, people should live with caution and awareness rather than fear and that as long as we take safety measures as a global community we will get through the pandemic in a timely manner.

How has COVID-19 affected you and your job?

My workplace has been closed until the government order to close all restaurants has been lifted, so, for the time being, I am not working a job.

How has your workplace reacted to COVID-19?

I think we were all rather shocked that such changes had to be made so rapidly, but we adjusted accordingly. We used stronger cleaning agents and enforced hygiene more than ever. After the government order to close restaurants was issued, we were open only for delivery.