Submitted Photo: Raghav Sriram

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Ramkumar Ramakrishnan waters his newly planted vegetables. With the increase of free time during this quarantine, Ramakrishnan picked up the hobby of gardening, a laborious task requiring all members of the family to help out. “[By building a garden] we will be able to get fresh vegetables and get the whole family healthy without the use of fertilizers or pesticides. We can also avoid going grocery shopping and lessen the risk of contracting the [corona]virus.”

Raghav Sriram