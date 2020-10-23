October+2020

Debate between Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day leads to varying opinions among students, staff Every year since Columbus Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday in October 1937, Columbus Day has been celebrated by a number of states. However, in more recent years, opinions about the day have been changing. World history teacher…

As alternative fashion rises, Carmel students find unique ways to dress, discuss if they feel accepted at Carmel Fashion styles change constantly as new trends emerge on social media, influencers display new fads and students try to impress others with their original clothing combinations. Euphoria makeup and alternative, or “alt,” styles are similar in this way. Made popular…

With increased virtual communication, tasks, CCS should open Google inboxes for students With hybrid and virtual schedules, the need for communication among teachers and students is ever-growing. As teachers prefer different methods of communication such as Canvas messages or emails, students are often confused as there is not a standard method of…

Students motivated to go into healthcare industry in wake of COVID-19 Before the COVID-19 pandemic, senior Zoha Aziz had genuine interest in going into the healthcare industry. She was born into a healthcare environment, as both of her parents are healthcare professionals, and said she wanted to follow in their footsteps…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…