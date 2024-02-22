College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Bias within The Academy
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Being a jack of all trades promotes innovative thinking, should be embraced
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.
Quiz Bowl competes in Area tournament, prepares for State
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Mia Kubek poses after committing to Depauw University for soccer. Kubek said she took multiple factors into account with her choice to commit to DePauw, and she is happy with the decision she made. (Submitted Photo: Mia Kubek)
Students, coach weigh the positive and negative aspects of college recruitment and athlete pay
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
HoCHS: Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: February 22
Mini Crossword: February 21
Word Search: February 20
Wordle: February 19
Mini Crossword: February 15
Mahitha Konjeti
February 22, 2024
Senior+Kevin+Hu+looks+over+his+FAFSA+forms+with+his+dad+on+Feb+15th%2C+2024.+Hu+said+his+dad+helped+him+a+lot+while+applying+for+the+program.+%0A
Emma Hu
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.

For senior Sara Standish, the financial aid system in America is unfair.

“Personally, I didn’t apply for financial aid because I wouldn’t receive any money. I feel like people in the middle (class) get screwed over because they can’t afford paying that much money for college,” Standish said. “For example, I got into Northeastern. Northeastern costs $80,000 a year, my parents aren’t (going) to drop 80k a year for me to go to Northeastern. But I also don’t qualify for financial aid. There’s people in the (upper class) that can pay (for college tuition) and there are people in the (lower class) that can’t pay (tuition) at all, but the middle class become the victims.” 

Senior Kevin Hu said he agrees with Standish and said the current financial system may underserve students with fewer resources. 

“I think that the current system tries to treat everyone equally and obviously students that need more money end up getting it,” Hu said. “But I do think that the process can be confusing, especially for students who need more resources. They might not always have someone to help them through the process, so I think they should make the process easier and make financial aid more accessible for everybody.”

Standish and Hu aren’t alone in their concerns about the financial aid system in the USA. According to a 2023 study conducted by the U.S. Department of Education, only 45% of high school students applied for collegiate financial aid, which is a stark drop from the 52.1% of high school students who applied in 2022. College Raptor, a leading college consulting firm, attributes this decline to a lack of financial aid awareness, the difficulty of the FAFSA and students believing that they are ineligible for financial aid. 

Arielle Fotso

New Financial Aid System 

CHS College Coordinator Melinda Stephan said the financial aid process was especially  complicated this year and had many problems that could hurt a student’s chances of getting financial aid. 

“Every college has different scholarship processes, different deadlines, different requirements and expectations. This year, the financial aid process was particularly difficult as the federal government rolled out a new FAFSA that was supposed to be easier. I completed it myself for my youngest, who’s a senior in high school. It was shorter and had easier questions,” Stephan said. “The problem this year was the late rollout. It was supposed to open on Oct. 1, but it didn’t come out until Dec. 30, so that means families across the country had less time to get it done. I also think some of the changes are a little bit clunky and have created issues they didn’t anticipate. They also apparently miscalculated the Pell Grant formula when they made the new FAFSA, which is part of the reason they’re hanging onto people’s data and not giving the data to colleges yet. So you have a miscalculation that is going to leave fewer students with money that they need/qualify for, and none of your financial aid data is going to colleges, which means colleges have less time to put together financial aid packages for students.” 

Changes Needed to Financial Aid System 

Standish also said she sees many problems with America’s financial aid system, and said she wishes college tuition in general would be remedied to be more equitable for people.
“The financial aid system isn’t super fair but that isn’t entirely their fault. I really think there should be more mandates or price controls of college institutions, like I don’t think (The University of Chicago) should be allowed to charge $93,000 a year, that’s crazy,” Standish said. ‘Even though people of a lower (socioeconomic) background might go to school for free or have cheaper education, more elite schools typically accept people who can pay the full price and they get away with (that system).” 

Hu said he appreciates the changes FAFSA is trying to make, but wishes they made scholarships more accessible and simplified the financial aid process more. 

“I know just from last year to this year, they simplified the FAFSA, they made it a lot shorter. One thing I would like changed is regarding scholarships. I feel like it’s kind of hard to look for them. It’s even harder for students who have little experience with the college financial process. Like for me, my parents went to college in China, so they aren’t super familiar with the process,” Hu said. “I think if there was a single site that maybe the College Board or Common App worked with, where students could input their information and find out what scholarships they are eligible for, the scholarship process would be much smoother.”

Senior Kevin Hu works on the new 2024 FAFSA form on Feb 15th, 2024. “I think that the current system tries to treat everyone equally and obviously students that need more money end up getting it,” Hu said. “But I do think that the process can be confusing, especially for students who need more resources. ” (Emma Hu)

Financial Aid Resources Available For Students 

Stephan said there are many resources at CHS to help navigate the complicated financial aid and scholarship process. 

“We partner with an organization called INvestEd Indiana, they are an amazing non-profit organization that travels the state to help families and schools navigate the financial aid process. We bring them in several times throughout the year, they do a breakout session at the Junior/Senior College Information Night in September, they do a Financial Aid Night in October and do a FAFSA completion event,” Stephan said. “Just this last Tuesday we did a FAFSA completion event where we had 30+ families come and get help with the FAFSA. We promote College Goal Sunday, which is a week from this Sunday (Feb. 25); it’s a state-wide FAFSA completion event where families can go get help with the FAFSA. The closest location this year is Westfield High School.” 

In addition, Stephan said she helps students one-on-one with the financial process. 

“We do a lot of individual helping. I’ve helped several students whose parents were for one reason or another unable or even unwilling in some cases to help them with the FAFSA,” Stephan said. “We sit down and get them as far as we can. So there’s that kind of individual assistance as well if students want more personalized college advice.” 

In light of Financial Awareness Month, Standish said she appreciates the current efforts CHS is making to educate people about financial aid, but wishes financial literacy was taught earlier and more intensively. 

“I know we have a ton of resources about college finances at CHS, but a lot of people don’t try to use these resources to their fullest potential. I think the biggest thing that would help with this is more financial literacy around paying for college,” Standish said. “People don’t tend to understand the consequences of a student loan or (other financial aid options) and what that means for you financially. If we drilled into students how to take care of their finances from an earlier age, more people would make educated choices around college finances.”



