Dave Romano, instructional assistant

Steven Rawnsley, instructional assistant "I became a teacher because I really enjoy working with students. I started working in special ed because I want to give everyone equal opportunity to reach their potential."

Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Wesley Drew and Ashley Williams over new roles in school staff Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Associate principal What role did you serve at CHS previously? For the last 13 years here at Carmel High School, I worked in student services and in special services, overseeing everything related to the student services…

Q&A with Assistant Principal Brittany Wiseman over new SSRT Assistant Principal Brittany Wiseman Who exactly made the decision to make the change from SRT to SSRT? The teachers and the administration knew that we needed to make a change after we looked at how we were helping kids and…

Q&A With Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich about Racial Equity and Inclusion within the CCS District What was discussed at your meeting with Carmel Against Racial Injustice (CARI)? We had a very positive meeting together, and we have similar beliefs, (as well as) a similar vision for Carmel High School and really for the entire district.…

Administration focuses on creating plans, schedules for second semester According to Principal Tom Harmas, his biggest concern right now is figuring out the details for second semester. He said administration recently sent out a survey to parents, asking them to communicate each student’s desired learning option for next semester…