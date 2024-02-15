  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Being a jack of all trades promotes innovative thinking, should be embraced
Vision boards, manifestation help achieve goals
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
GKOM prepares for next year, plans callout meeting
Junior Grace Nie (left), Senior Terri Xie (middle) and Senior Mizuki Yoshimura (right) review plans for the National Chinese Honors Society (NCHS) volunteer meeting on Feb. 2. NCHS students prepared decorations for the NCHS Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 14.
CCPL Chinese New Year event to represent Chinese traditions in Carmel, emphasizes importance of cultural heritage
National Chinese Honors Society prepares for Feb 14. Chinese New Year celebration.
Senate to plan for Winter Formal, Brain Games
February 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Women’s basketball team prepares for Sectional against Fishers on Jan. 30
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: Witch Hat Atelier is a masterpiece in art and world-building, but the story has only begun [MUSE]
Review: Saltburn is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: February 15
Crossword: February
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: February 12
Mini Crossword: February 9
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance

In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing

Aidah Brown
February 15, 2024
Senior+Nick+Stitle+works+on+his+next+book+on+at+the+CHS+Media+Center+on+Feb+8th%2C+2024.+The+next+book+of+Stitles+The+Stormless+series+is+set+to+release+sometime+in+2024.+
Zoe Tu
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitle’s ‘The Stormless’ series is set to release sometime in 2024.

The first of three annual book publishing seasons may have begun, but media assistant Terri Spilman said those processes can differ because of the varying ways of publishing.

“There are a lot of different ways to get published now,” Spilman said. “It depends what your personal goals are as to why you want to be published, who you want to read your book and if you want to make money off of it.”

Junior Jahnavi Avula and senior Srinija Darapureddy know about the publishing process from experience, having co-published a book together in 2023. Avula said books can be published when there’s a need for knowledge or there’s a message to share. 

Arielle Fotso

“My friend Srinija Darapureddy and I wrote the book Women of Color in STEM,” Avula said. “It is about 13 women of color both from the past and the present who have made significant contributions to the fields of STEM. Our book aims to inspire young children, especially young girls, to break through barriers and stereotypes and to pursue their dreams.”

Like Avula and Darapureddy, senior Nick Stitle is a self-published author, having written Stormless, a fantasy novel with multiple story lines relating to ancient magic. Stitle said his choice of self-publishing had many reasons behind it. 

“I decided to self-publish because it’s really competitive to get an agent and primarily to get my book out there a little faster,” Stitle said. “The way I did that was personally hire an editor, a cover artist and a proofreader and we put all of it together to get the book out there.”

According to WordsRated, the amount of self-published books has increased by 264% in the past five years. However, despite that increase Avula said the publishing process was still difficult. 

“The publishing process was undoubtedly the hardest part of the entire process,” Avula said. “Srinija and I self-published the book so we had to deal with everything on our own. We published the book via Amazon, and there were many technical aspects that we struggled a lot with.”

Although self-publishing may come with challenges, Spilman said it has completely shifted the ways books are being published. 

“Self-publishing has been a game changer for a lot of authors,” Spilman said, “but you could also send a proposal to a book publisher. If they’re really good, they can send a proposal to an agent who can pitch it for them.”

Stitle said self-publishing also includes other actions to be taken by the author.  

“The editing and proofreading got tedious by the fourth and fifth read throughs of the book,” Stitle said. “For the publishing process, the focus was also on marketing the book and getting it out there without spending way too much money.”

Avula said these extra procedures that come with self-publishing might make it less appealing to authors. 

“Since self-publishing is now easier than before, we might have more self-published books than ever,” Avula said. “However, I do think that it is better to publish with a company because they will help a lot with advertising, editing and many other things.”

Spilman said a reason self-publishing has become easier or more accessible is due to technology.

Spilman said, “Years ago, people hand-wrote their books out, and now you can use publishing softwares to get it ready. Technology has changed everything.”

As technology changes methods of publishing, Stitle said the industry is also adapting.

“It’s interesting to think about where the book publishing industry is going,” Stitle said. “A lot of the popular authors’ books are coming from self-publishing places and they are marketing on platforms like Instagram or Tiktok. I think social media is going to play an increasing role in deciding which books are popular.”

Avula said social media gives authors another chance to use their voice to spread their message. 

Senior Nick Stitle types on his computer as he prepares for his next novel. “I often also type in green text, as I find that it’s easier on my eyes,” said Stitle. (Zoe Tu)

“[Technology] allows authors from all around the world to publish their works on bigger platforms and it increases the amount of opportunities many have,” Avula said.

With the publishing industry growing, Spilman said there are many resources for students who need help getting started. 

“Students looking to publish books can start in the media center,” she said. “We have several resources on how to do that. It’s also good to talk to other people that have been published. We have a couple of teachers that have been published and other students.”

Avula said she found determining the inspiration and message of the book to help with the writing and publishing process. 

“If you want to publish a book, find someone who will hold you accountable,” Avula said, “but also make sure that you first know why you are interested in writing a book, once you find that reason you will be motivated to write and publish it.”

Spilman said students who are interested in publishing a book should keep writing and not get discouraged. 

“The number of rejections authors get is astounding,” Spilman said. “You need to just plug away and keep at it. And with the advent of self-publishing, if you really want to publish, you can. Nothing’s getting it your way.”



