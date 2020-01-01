Your source for CHS news
Tommy+Oliver%2C+teacher

Submitted Photo: Tommy Oliver

Tommy Oliver, teacher

Lauryn Weninger, Student Section Reporter

“(I started playing football when) I was 9 years old and in 4th grade. (My favorite part about coaching football is) watching the players develop and improve as players and young men as the season goes on.”

0

Related Posts:

HiLite • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in