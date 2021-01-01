Alayna Wakeman, freshman

“Last March, life was pretty normal for the most part. Now, life is definitely stranger with all the guidelines and precautions we have to follow everywhere. However, I do prefer the new hybrid school schedule over last year’s online structure because it gives me more time between classes to study and get work done, especially before test days. By next March I think that we will be closer to normal, although it is hard to tell right now. In other countries, COVID solutions are improving, but the United States has been pretty static for the most part.”