Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman

How did you get into basketball?

My dad played, so I’ve always had basketball around me growing up, like a mini hoop even. I’ve always just had basketball in my life and I’ve just loved it ever since I was a little kid.

What was it like making varsity as a freshman?

It was exciting, but made me nervous. I was really nervous, but over time I got more experience and it’s been really fun and a big step from what I was used to.

What challenges come with being a freshman on the team?

Just experience you know. You don’t really have much experience, and you don’t really know any of the other guys either.

How do your coaches help you?

They push us hard every day in practice and always want the best for us.

How do your teammates help you?

We lift each other up and help each other get better every day.

What has been your favorite part of this season?

I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.

How did you feel you performed this season?

Pretty well, could have done better but there is always next year and the years after that.

Who is your inspiration?

Probably my dad, he’s always played so I’ve always wanted to be good like him.

Who is your number one supporter?

My mom for sure, she’s always been there for me.