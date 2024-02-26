Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers

Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.

The varsity men’s basketball team competes against Fishers on Feb. 27 at Noblesville. Ryan Clevenger, basketball player and senior, said the team has put in hard work all season and he thinks the team will succeed.

“I think we have a good chance (of making it to State),” Clevenger said. “Once everyone is confident and we play the way we know we can, we have a good shot.”

Owen Huber, senior and player, said the team doesn’t let the pressure of a Sectional game impact their mentality.

“We just play like it is any other game,” Huber said. “During the day I try not to think about the game too much.”

Additionally, Alex Couto, player and junior said he agrees with Clevenger and thinks the team has a good chance of winning.

“Our very first game we lost by a lot but we bounced back,” Couto said. “I think we have a pretty good chance at going far.” By Maggie Meyer.