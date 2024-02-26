Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Bias within The Academy
Bias within “The Academy”
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
Traditional breakfast foods aren’t starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.
Quiz Bowl competes in Area tournament, prepares for State
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.
Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers
Sophomores Mahesh Duvvuri and Aiden Lee compete in the CMYC badminton tournament on Feb. 16. The winners of the tournament got to choose which charity to donate their winnings to.
CMYC badminton players and directors weigh impacts of sports fundraising events
Senior Mia Kubek poses after committing to Depauw University for soccer. Kubek said she took multiple factors into account with her choice to commit to DePauw, and she is happy with the decision she made. (Submitted Photo: Mia Kubek)
Students, coach weigh the positive and negative aspects of college recruitment and athlete pay
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Valentine’s Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review: “Priscilla” is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Our Times” is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: February 26
Mini Crossword: February 26
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 22
Wordle: February 22
Mini Crossword: February 21
Mini Crossword: February 21
Word Search: February 20
Word Search: February 20
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

3
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

4
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

5
Review: Saltburn is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]

Review: "Saltburn" is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]

More in Beats
New roundabout statue and interview with the artist
Theater teacher and students discuss auditions into the Repertoire Theater 
More in Men's Basketball
Sam Orme takes a breath during the game against Brebeuf on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. This game was also senior night, and Carmel won 65-43. Photo by Luke Miller.
Men’s Varsity Basketball to play Westfield in Sectional Feb. 28.
Guard and freshman Alex Couto practices his jump shot during a practice. Head Coach Andrew Foley said the JV basketball team will focus on playing well from the beginning to the end of a game and limiting mistakes as they progress through their season.
Junior varsity basketball team to play at Ben Davis on Jan. 28, host Snider on Jan. 29
More in Winter Sports
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport

Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers

Maggie Meyer
February 26, 2024
+Varsity+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+player+Alex+Couto+competes+on+his+home+court.+Couto+said+as+a+junior+he+wants+to+be+a+leader+for+his+teammates+and+help+them+succeed.
Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.

The varsity men’s basketball team competes against Fishers on Feb. 27 at Noblesville. Ryan Clevenger, basketball player and senior, said the team has put in hard work all season and he thinks the team will succeed. 

“I think we have a good chance (of making it to State),” Clevenger said. “Once everyone is confident and we play the way we know we can, we have a good shot.” 

Owen Huber, senior and player, said the team doesn’t let the pressure of a Sectional game impact their mentality.

“We just play like it is any other game,” Huber said. “During the day I try not to think about the game too much.”

Additionally, Alex Couto, player and junior said he agrees with Clevenger and thinks the team has a good chance of winning.

“Our very first game we lost by a lot but we bounced back,” Couto said. “I think we have a pretty good chance at going far.” By Maggie Meyer.

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *