Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17

Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.

Vincent Chia, swimmer and junior, said he trained vigorously in the winter so when the season started he would be ready for any challenges that would come his way.

“We prepared in winter before the season. This way when the season started, we were already in the normal loop of running and didn’t have to adjust right before the start of the season,” Chia said.

“I practice with purpose by making sure I try as hard as I can to not walk and I run at a maintainable pace,” Chia added.

Assistant Coach Chris Pfaff said this meet will be an important one to determine where the team stands.

“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Pfaff said.

“With the junior varsity guys, we’ve hit the most important aspects of training to be ready for a really competitive meet in a great environment,” he added. “With the varsity guys who will swim in the state meet, we’re delaying our really important workouts into later in the season to be ready at the most important times.” By Saahas Kandru

