Men’s swim and dive to compete against North Central on Nov. 28

Saahas Kandru
November 24, 2023
Michael+Gorey%2C+swimmer+and+junior%2C+swims+in+the+Tiger+Claw+Dive+Invite.+Coach+Pfaff+said+the+team+will+be+a+top+contender+for+the+State+championship+in+late+February.
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.

The men’s swim and dive team will compete in the Warrior Invitational on Nov. 28. The Sectional will be Feb. 17.

Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, said he expects a lot from himself and others on the team this coming season.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself in practice but I do expect a lot from myself and my teammates as well as they do from me and so does the coaching staff. We try to get better everyday as a team in practice so that we’re ready for game time,” Gorey said.

“During the offseason, I practiced at a private swim club five times a week after school. Before going to a practice session, I always pick one aspect of my craft to work on to further improve my performance in the water,” he added.

Assistant Coach Chris Pfaff said the team has had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.

“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Pfaff said.

“We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season. We’re delaying our really important workouts until later in the season to be ready at the most important times,” Pfaff said. By Saahas Kandru

For more information about the men’s swim and dive team, click HERE.

 

