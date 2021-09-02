Asking Around
Jessica Ding, freshman
"One time in a high-level math class, I asked what an integer was. And I genuinely didn’t know, but everyone looked at me like I was stupid. Honestly, it was really embarrassing.”
Brooke Cummings, sophomore
“I asked my mom what my dog’s name for me is. We name our dogs, but in our dog’s head, do our dogs have a name for us because we have a name for them?”
Adam Madni, freshman
“The stupidest question I’ve ever asked is probably when a kid had his two front teeth knocked out and I asked if he was ok, and he kind of just stayed there and cried.”
Kevin Russo, sophomore
“The stupidest question I’ve ever asked is when I asked my dad why there were little people trapped in the TV. His...response was laughter, and looking back on it I feel like it was very embarrassing.”
Jeana Yeo, junior
“The stupidest question I’ve ever asked has to be how to spell my name. In elementary school, I think second grade, it’s when I first moved to the US, and I didn’t even know how to say my name in English nor could I spell my name in the English alphabet. That would have to be my stupidest question.”
Peter Rozmaryn, sophomore
“The stupidest question I’ve ever asked is probably asking my grandparents if the world used to be black and white. They showed me pictures of back when they were kids and everything was black and white, and they just played along and told me that it used to be black and white.”
