Asking Around

Teachers explain importance of asking questions, understanding students National Ask A Stupid Question Day on Sept. 28 was created to encourage students to ask questions they were previously afraid to ask. Carl Sagan, scientist and educator, coined the phrase, “there is no such thing as a dumb question.”…

Peter Rozmaryn, sophomore “The stupidest question I’ve ever asked is probably asking my grandparents if the world used to be black and white. They showed me pictures of back when they were kids and everything was black and white, and they just played…

CHS should be more open to offering mental health accommodations to students, regardless of their success This past year, I received a 504 plan to help better accommodate me at school after getting diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and severe anxiety. However, this was harder to achieve than it should…

Bus driver shortage changes students’ views on riding buses Junior Arthur Yeh sits in the front seat of the bus, staring blankly through the window. He sluggishly moves in his seat as sweat rolls down his face. The humid air radiates inside the bus, even with the windows down.…

Q&A with Hollis Glover a Car Hobbyist As Collector Car Appreciation day approaches on July 11, rising Junior, Hollis Glover, dives into his own relationship with car shows and his car. What is your experience with cars? So, I like to go to a lot of car…