Brooke Cummings, sophomore

Family members discuss working out together, how it affects their relationships in honor of National Family… According to junior Jacqueline Roth, outside of cross-country practice, she likes to run with her mom, Laura Roth, or take walks with the rest of her family. Jacqueline said, “Most often, I do my long run with her and typically…

New Staff at Carmel Q&A Q&A -Josh Peterman, U.S History, AVID teacher Why did you decide to become a teacher? Honestly, it took me a long time to come to teaching. I was originally in a different major in college. My senior year, I didn’t…

Cheerleaders prepare for homecoming week, Share the Spirit on Sept. 23 According to Brooke Kibler, head coach of competition and football cheer, the cheerleaders are raising spirits for homecoming week. Kibler said the cheerleaders decorate storefronts in Carmel downtown to prepare for the parade and football game on Sept. 24. “We're…

Students, teachers face unique challenges as they resume a "normal" schedule this year Before the pandemic, juniors Abby Burnham and Nyah Lam said that they were inseparable. “Previously, we always hung out during cross-country. We always had sports together and we went to the same middle school so we were used to seeing each other…

Q&A with Senior Ava Hedrick in National Golf Month Regarding Her Experience with the Sport What made you want to start playing? “Well my dad played (golf) growing up but he never got into the serious stuff, like the tournaments for the high school team, so he just wanted his kids to try it.…