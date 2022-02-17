February+2022

With increase in virtual reality usage, students, teachers define effects of living in a digital world on an individual,… We live in a world where almost everyone plays video games, creating connections virtually and immersing themselves in an alternate version of our reality. According to a 2018 Pew Research study, 90% of teens play video games on a computer,…

Students, teachers confront stigma, reflect on perception of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) Vanessa Rasaki, co-President of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and junior, has spent the past couple of months planning for Black History Month. “(The BSA) met with the school administrators so that we could tell them how they can better…

With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…

Collectible culture sparks conversation on past popular trends among students, staff Collectible trading cards have seen a recent surge in popularity. In a recent article on Spirits Collectors Daily, a sports collectibles website, Bob Means, eBay’s general manager of trading cards, said he’s seen unprecedented numbers of buyers. Sales of trading…

Students, cryptozoologist discuss existence of mythical creatures Junior Chloe Jones wears her hat with Mothman, one of her favorite cryptids, on it. For Jones, cryptids have been a long-time interest. She said she has done extensive research on them, especially Mothman. According to her, the human interest in…