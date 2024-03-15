Good weather in the midst of winter, more negative than positive

This winter, the United States has seen some significantly warmer days than in the past. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, national average temperatures increased by 2.3 degrees in the winter in 2022 to 2023 and the trend continues into this winter, especially in northern states.

Living in Indiana, many people welcome the warm weather. “It’s so nice outside, spring is coming,” I would say. When I really start thinking about it, though, maybe this warm weather is less of a blessing and more of a warning.

Even if just a few degrees on average, warmer temperatures and 60-degree days in February have agricultural consequences that many do not consider. The Midwest is known for its rich farmland. In the winter, when the soil freezes, nothing can break down the nutrient-dense organic material in the ground. This is a good thing; it essentially “saves” the nutrients for when it warms up and plants need it to grow. If we have a warm day and the soil thaws, all the nutrients get broken down by bacteria and fungi. Over time, this wears away at our soil until eventually it will not grow crops as easily.

In addition to soil concerns, there are also health concerns that arise with warmer temperatures in agriculture. Bacteria grow and reproduce easier in warmer, wetter environments, according to the USDA, so foodborne illness concerns arise as temperatures increase.

This winter warming not only has consequences for Midwest agriculture, but also for other areas of our country. For example, warming temperatures allow small animals to thrive in seasons where they are normally not a threat. According to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Maine has had problems with Lyme disease outbreaks caused by increased tick survival in the winter. In Texas, flowers are blooming earlier in the year, which attracts Mexican free-tailed bats in months when they are not supposed to migrate back to Texas. This throws off the balance of the ecosystems and leads to a decreased bug population.

Overall, while we may feel a dopamine rush seeing the sun in February, it is important to consider the implications of warmer winters on the environment. Our land and wildlife are important to our survival, and excitement over a warm day should not overshadow the consistent problem of climate change many Americans seem to ignore.

