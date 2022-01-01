Senior+Chris+Carmichael

With 10th anniversary of “The Avengers” series, significance of hero diversity, community hero representation… May 4 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of “The Avengers,” the first Marvel movie to include a team of superheroes with diverse backgrounds. In those 10 years, the Marvel franchise has reached a wide audience, with the most…

Students, teachers challenge gender stereotypes in light of Women in Construction Week Senior Sophia Hanna climbs a ladder to work on the roof of the “Tiny Home,” a house that will have running water, electricity and gas when it is completed. Hanna is one of two girls out of the 27 students…

Students, teachers confront stigma, reflect on perception of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) Vanessa Rasaki, co-President of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and junior, has spent the past couple of months planning for Black History Month. “(The BSA) met with the school administrators so that we could tell them how they can better…

Sophomore Aila McKeown My favorite superhero is probably Black Widow since she’s a strong female character and I think in this day and age it’s really cool to see strong female characters documented in television. She’s just strong, she’s able to hold her…

With threequel of “Legally Blonde” being released in May, female students discuss female stereotyping Often Junior Amna Mallick, like other teenagers, likes to sit down and watch movies in her free time, including the hit movie “Legally Blonde,” which came out in 2001. Though Mallick was not yet alive at the release of the…