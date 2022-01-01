Menu
Your source for CHS news
Senior+Chris+Carmichael

Senior Chris Carmichael

Matthew Du, Student Section Reporter

My favorite superhero is Black Widow. I’ve loved her since I was a little kid, I think she stands for a really cool message of female empowerment and I love that she carries her own really well. I really resonate with her relationship with her sister, as I have an older sister that I’m very close with so it’s cool to see that relationship.

0

Related Posts:

HiLite • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal