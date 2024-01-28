As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 2
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Q&A with Jasper Zhu, Congressional App Challenge winner and sophomore
Q&A with Jasper Zhu, Congressional App Challenge winner and sophomore
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Quiz Bowl begins second semester competition season, continues practices
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Club Spotlight: Korean American Student Association (KASA)
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Carmel’s Festival of Ice to present art to community from Jan. 19 to 21
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophie Ramos, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and junior, watches a hockey match through the glass. When asked about peoples reaction to her playing hockey, Ramos said, Sometimes people are just like ‘Oh I wouldn’t expect that from you’ or they’ll say ‘I didn’t know women’s hockey was a thing.
Women’s hockey players continue to navigate male-dominated sport
On Ice
On Ice
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigate impacts of artificial turf
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigate impacts of artificial turf
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 19
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating
As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts
As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Junior Grace Nie skates on the ice at Carmel Ice Skadium on Dec. 8. Nie started skating at 7 years old. Nie will perform her program at Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Q&A with sophomore Rachel Zhao and junior Grace Nie about ice skating, competing
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Halloween memory?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Home Alone” is a year-round action movie [MUSE]
Review: “Home Alone” is a year-round action movie [MUSE]
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: January 24
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Word Search: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Wordle: January 21
Wordle: January 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

5
Wordle: January 12

Wordle: January 12

More in ENTERTAINMENT
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
More in entertainment-top
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
As the holiday season passes, students, staff discuss cultural foods
As the holiday season passes, students, staff discuss cultural foods

As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts

Katie Maurer
January 28, 2024

As senior Lindsey Dykes approaches graduation, she says she feels like she is relying on her older sister more than ever to help manage her stress and as a confidant for all her feelings. One thing they enjoy doing together when they take breaks from stressing over school and college decisions is to watch movies and TV shows together. Recently, they watched “Little Women” and the relationship between the sisters resonated with Dykes as she compared her own relationship with her sister to the one on screen.

“The relationship those girls have, I think is accurate to mine, it’s a very loving and positive relationship,” Dykes said, “but we also make fun of each other, like there is a level of bickering, but it is always out of love, and Little Women demonstrates that correctly.”

Dykes has also compared her relationship with her sister to other sisterly relationships in other media, and there is plenty of material to choose from. Hundreds of TV shows, movies, and books have portrayed sisters, from the loving relationships seen in Little Women and Pride and Prejudice, which will celebrate its 201st anniversary on Jan. 28 to the oftentimes bickering relationship of Alex and Haley Dunphy in “Modern Family.”  Sisters are one of the most common tropes writers use to expand a character’s family.

It’s no surprise that sisters are so common in movies and books. The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Newsroom estimates that 82% of children live with a sibling.

Senior Zoe Cain, however, says that the sisterly relationships she sees on screen aren’t an accurate depiction of her and her sister. 

“I don’t know if they are accurate, I don’t think so. Sometimes, maybe. I think a lot of the time they aren’t because, my sister and I don’t get along all the time,” Cain said, “but, sisters in shows, I feel like they don’t really show as much of the fighting parts of it, they just assume you’re best friends, but I don’t think that’s the case all the time.”

Char Anna, writing coach and runner of the Instagram account @the.plottery, with over 100k followers, said via email that depicting sibling relationships accurately in media is a combination of researching and using your own experiences to ensure characters have realistic relationships that contribute to the plot.

“I’ll say (mistakes made while writing siblings are) probably going to have a lot to do with pacing. If you introduce a sibling/best friend type of character whose only purpose is to listen to the protagonist, nod, and occasionally ask a question to prompt them further, that scene will probably feel like it drags.”

CCPL Librarian Jamie Beckman said she thinks it’s hard for media to accurately reflect sister relationships.

Nora Mariano

“Well, I think there are so many ways and so many kinds of sisters that no media is ever going to be completely accurate,” Beckmen said, “but in general, yeah, I think it’s pretty accurate.”

Dykes agreed with Beckmen’s assertion that sisterly relationships are difficult to depict. 

“It depends on what [the movie/TV show/book] is portraying, I think I have a unique situation, where I’ve always had a very positive and more friendship-like relationship with my sister. Sometimes I can see a resemblance in our relationship with more teenagers who are sisters, it’s definitely represented well. However I feel like a lot of sisters are represented poorly, their relationships when they’re younger, like bickering and fighting and annoying each other, and I never really experienced that with my sister,” Dykes said.

Dykes did say that one accurate way sister fights are shown are through fights over clothes. 

“One [fight] that’s accurate is fighting over clothes, that is definitely an accurate one, even though it’s not really a big fight, it’s definitely something that happens.”

Anna said that the key to writing fights between siblings is to give them a legitimate grievance with each other.

“Best tip for writing a relationship that starts off negatively but progresses – give them a good reason not to get along, a deep-rooted one. It’s exactly why you should know their family backstory, and their place in the family. What could have happened that put them at odds? Usually, it’s the same pattern that repeats – like a parent putting one specific child before the others,” Anna said. “This way, you can use the source of tension over and over, and really make the characters work to get through it.”

Anna also said that avoiding common tropes is a good way to write good siblings relationships. 

“(One common mistake when writing siblings is) probably not including the sibling enough, but using them as a crutch instead. It’s similar to the ‘useless best friend trope’, where that space simply needs to be filled and it ends up feeling like a character forced to exist for the sake of the protagonist having someone to bounce off of. That’s when these relationships fall flat and fail at being realistic.

However, Cain said that one accurate sisterly stereotype she’s seen on TV is where the older sibling acts as a chauffeur for the younger siblings.

“I honestly kinda relate [to older sisters in TV shows] because like, I don’t wanna be mean to younger siblings, but like my sister can be like that annoying like sister you see on TV sometimes and I’m like the one taking her around, and driving her and her friends everywhere, I feel like that part is really accurate,” Cain said, “and then like I’m more responsible than her which is also kind of stereotypical, but it’s true.”

Dykes also said there are many stereotypes about sisters seen on TV that she doesn’t feel reflect true sisterly bonds.

“[The stereotype seen in] “Cinderella,” the stepsisters are not accurate at all, just the pure hatred they felt, I do not feel like that at all towards my sister,” Dykes said.

However, Dykes does feel that sisterly relationships seen in media about different time periods can still be accurate reflections of modern-day sisters. 

“’Anne with an E’ [is a period piece that accurately reflects sisters], even though it is more about friendships, but I can see the sisterhood in that, how in any time in history, I think that sisters just have a stronger bond than a sister and brother, or brothers. Just that girlhood aspect and going through life together is really so special.”

Anna said that writing historical-based siblings that are still relatable to modern-day readers is all about balancing a historical vocabulary with realistic dialogue. 

“You would most definitely need to do some research if you were writing historical fiction to make sure the vocabulary you’re using fits the era, but the dialogue can still be very relatable to modern readers,” Anna said. “Think about Little Women; you understand and feel for the sisters despite the fact that they speak a little differently than we do.”

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *