Senate to continue planning Brain Game, future events According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, the primary obstacle with Brain Game continues to be the addition of TCP students. Foutz said, via email, that a few new rules needed to be created in order to…

Teachers Park Too: Students should think of teachers before parking illegally up the trail Each morning, the roads surrounding CHS erupt with traffic as students struggle to make it to school on time and find a parking spot. While the student parking struggle is a commonly debated one (see our September editorial about parking…

Moving Forward: Students who graduate early look back on benefits, drawback of different schedule For most students, their senior year marks the end of their high school experience and begins a new chapter in their life, but for junior Holly Eschmann, her case sways away from the traditional path. During the end of her…

Q&A with next year’s Speaker of the House and Student Body President Deion Ziwawo, 2019-20 speaker of the House How did you decide to run for speaker of the House? After my first year in Cabinet, I definitely had the idea of being speaker in my mind. That year, I got a…

District population expected to rise; Carmel Clay Schools considers redistricting The population of Carmel Clay Schools will rise by 16,000 from the 2018-2019 school year, with this school’s population reaching over 5,500 in 2021, according to the newest demographic report. These numbers directly negate previous predictions that there would be a…