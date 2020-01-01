Senior Isaac Beck

Where do you work and what do you do there?

I work at Kroger on 161st (Street) and Springmill (Road). I’m a cashier, and I’m the one scanning groceries.

How has COVID-19 affected you and your job?

I think COVID-19 is not as bad as it’s being made out to be. The only difference in my job is that it’s always really busy instead of just being a regular busy.

How has your workplace reacted to COVID-19?

My workplace is making us wear latex gloves in order to stop physical contact.

What advice would you give to customers and employees?

I’d say stop mass buying stuff. The grocery store is probably where you are most likely to get it because there are so many people in close proximity to one another. The less you go the better. For employees, there isn’t much you can do, aside from washing your hands frequently and wearing gloves and maybe a mask. For my store, it doesn’t really matter when you come because it’s most likely going to be really busy, but if you’re gonna get some items, get dairy and bread. Don’t panic.

How has your job changed because of COVID-19?

It’s not that fun for me. I don’t get any bonuses or benefits from working these shifts, but I still have to take the overwhelming amount of customers.