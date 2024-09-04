Math Club to have first official meeting of the year

Math Club sponsor Peter Beck works at his desk grading test papers. Beck said that overall, Math Club would not see any particularly big changes despite new leadership and sponsorship.

Math Club had their callout meeting on Aug. 28 in Room A331 with the new club sponsor, Peter Beck, and will continue to meet every Wednesday after school. Club president Allison Shen explains her plans to start Math Club off with more interactive events.

“We’re going to start the season with a bunch of fun events and activities just to make sure that freshmen get to know about our club as a whole,” she said. “Some things include doing math-related competitions, and some of the members have already done middle-school mathcounts so we might do some competition within our club related to that.”

Not only are there changes in Math Club leadership, Math Club finds a new sponsor as well. Beck discusses some difficulties of being the new sponsor this year.

“[It’s a] very big learning curve with what we are able to do and what we are not,” Beck said. “I am the sponsor as of this week so it’s been a lot to take in. Mr. Broman and I have been working together to see what’s going to be the best approach for this trade off; he’s still going to be doing a lot of work behind the scenes.”

Despite changes in the Math Club sponsorship, the overall material will be around the same, Beck said.

“There are a lot of similar [math competitions] to last year, one of the big ones last year was online and is now in person,” Beck said. “We’re still trying to figure out which ones we can go to and which ones we can’t so that’s a further discussion. The officers are going to be very involved in that, but there’s not going to be any big changes overall.”

Shen also said that Math Club will be expecting to begin preparing for the yearly Rose-Hulman competition.

“Our next competition, I think the next one will be in November with Rose-Hulman,” Shen said. “For the next few weeks we will be preparing for that.”