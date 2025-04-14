Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month

  • SPRING BREAK IS APRIL 4 TO 13
  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Cyber Crisis
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Indy Women in Tech hosts a fundraiser to support girls finding their passions in technology. Events manager Kristan Russell said, “I love to follow our students that have gone through our program, the ones that have graduated and go out and get their career started, and watch them advance up the corporate ladder. We've had several of them come back and speak at our events, and that has been really inspiring because most of the women in our program are working hourly jobs or they're living paycheck to paycheck.” (Submitted photo: Kristan Russell)
Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community
Carmel Key Club members play games and connect with senior citizens at their “Senior Game Night” event held on March 8. Key Club President David Jiang said it was a great event to foster interaction between students and elderly members of the community.
Carmel Key Club members volunteer at senior living facility and celebrate 100th anniversary of the club
Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29
SROs Blake Lytle speaks to SRO Ashley Williams about this school’s safety procedures. Lytle said he always makes an effort to address the needs students bring to his attention.
SROs emphasize safety in parking lots, teenage driving
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, "Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one's own artistry in many ways."
Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Immigrant students work to assimilate into American culture, still retain sense of cultural identity
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Family businesses provide students lifelong lessons
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Students, coach reflect on challenges posed by unpredictable weather on sports
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Q&A with senior Alyson “Ally” Swearingen on Daughter of the American Revolution honor
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Connections: March 12
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month

Demi Zhang
April 14, 2025
Charlotte Moser
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.

Aleeza Price, Gardening Together co-president and senior, has gardened nearly her entire life. Price said her passion for gardening began with a family tradition: every time they moved, her parents let her pick a new little plant to nurture. She said her family currently owns a small garden in her backyard that she helps take care of.

“I just like taking care of living things and watching things grow. I think it’s fun to be out in nature,” Price said. “Anytime I can get outside, I love being outside. Even in the winter, it’s nice to have a little nature indoors, like little plants.”

In fact, gardening has become such a part of Price’s life that she learned her hobby ran deeper than just a family tradition.

“My name, Aleeza, came from my great-great-grandmother, Lee, who gardened her whole life until she was 101 (years old),” Price said. “I think that has inspired me to continue gardening and taking care of plants.”

Price is one of a growing number of gardening enthusiasts. The number of gardeners has been on the rise since COVID-19 and is also reflected at this school. According to data from The National Gardening Association (NGA), there were more than 18.3 million new gardeners in the United States, and 88% of gardeners said they intended to increase their gardening activity. Price said COVID-19 left many confined to their homes, which she said led to more and more people developing hobbies such as gardening. 

Shawn Feng

Even though the severity of COVID-19 has declined, many still hold onto their gardening hobby. For Price, gardening allowed her to manage her mental and physical health while caring for plants.

“Especially in the winter months, when it’s kind of sad and depressing outdoors, still being able to take care of plants indoors gets me moving every day,” Price said.

Price’s mother, Gardening Together sponsor Nina Price, agrees with Aleeza. She said gardening can act like a therapy session for some students.

“A few students brought friends to a club meeting, and one of them was overheard saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t tell me that it was a therapy group,’” Mrs. Price said. “We had spent the meeting outside, looking at the fall leaves, and it was clear that being in nature had a positive mental impact.”

Ivy Wei, Gardening Together club member and junior, said she also experienced mental benefits from gardening.

“I think (gardening) has improved my mental well-being because it is so therapeutic,” Wei said.

Beyond the personal benefits, students at this school started gardening for various reasons, from the love of biology to plant aesthetics. 

“Through gardening, I’ve gained an interest in biology,” Aleeza said, “And it’s fun to nerd out about plant biology with other people who love it as much as I do.”

Additionally, Mrs. Price said gardening allowed students to see the direct impact of their efforts on the plants they nurture. 

“We’ve had people come in and say, ‘I always kill my plants,’ but the idea is don’t be afraid of it,” Mrs. Price said. “It really empowers students to see that they can make something very concrete happen.”

Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse before school on March 27, 2025. “I think it’s really fun to stop in and water and it’s good for my mental health to be around plants,” Wei said. (Charlotte Moser )

To support new gardeners, organizations such as the NGA offer helpful resources, including tips and guides, to make gardening more approachable. 

Furthermore, Aleeza said gardening helped her become aware of the effects of climate change on gardens and plants. Aleeza said the growing seasons have changed drastically within the last few years.

“In the spring, things will come up, but then we’ll still get another frost and they’ll die off right after they come up because the weather has changed so much because of climate change,” Aleeza said. “We also have longer dry seasons. We get many days without rain, which can kill off plants.”

Aleeza stressed the importance of valuing the resources people use on a daily basis. She said doing activities at home such as watching the amount of water that goes into the laundry, showering and washing the dishes can help the environment. She also encouraged people to carpool, walk or bike to reduce carbon emissions.

“We (Gardening Together club members) went outside to pick up trash in the rain garden behind the school, and we planted new seeds,” Aleeza said. “We’re putting more oxygen out and cleaning up the environment. It’s something small, but it makes a difference.”

Wei said she started gardening to become more sustainable and take over her food sources.

“I learned about how much gas and other energy was used to grow food on a large scale, so I wanted to try and reduce that by growing my own food,” Wei said. 

Through her experience with gardening, Aleeza said she has learned three valuable lessons: patience, mindfulness and allowing things to unfold naturally.

“You can’t control how a plant grows. You can help it grow and thrive, but you can’t control its growth pattern. You can only control what you do about it,” Aleeza said. “And then, patience. Some plants grow a lot faster than others, but the plants that don’t grow as fast are sometimes the prettiest.” 

Mrs. Price added that gardening can also help people develop routines.

“Some people like to have the routine and the regularity of needing to water the plants and take care of them,” Mrs. Price said. 

In honor of National Gardening Month, starting in April, Aleeza said she encourages students to try gardening. She said she plans to continue gardening and enjoy all the aspects gardening brings into her everyday life.

“I feel like plants bring peace and calmness,” Aleeza said. “There’s something so beautiful in the imperfections of nature—the biodiversity, and it’s those imperfections that make nature so beautiful.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal