More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games

Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it’s important to stick to one’s favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)

After major sporting events, school hallways often become a sea of jerseys and team gear as students proudly rep their favorite teams. But while celebrating a victory is easy, showing team spirit after a tough loss can be a different story.

Junior Owen Morton admits that repping his team after a loss can sometimes feel like an invitation for backlash—especially when it comes to rivalries.

“Sometimes (Indiana University) fans get me a little hesitant to show support after beating my (Purdue) Boilermakers because it’s such a big game,” Morton said. “But I always like to talk a little trash.”

For some students, the decision to wear their team’s merchandise after a game isn’t just about the outcome, but about loyalty. Junior Ty Elliot believes in always showing up for his team, no matter the score.

“I always wear my team’s gear the day after a big game, no matter the outcome,” Elliot said. “A loss definitely stings, but I don’t think that should stop anyone from showing pride. I think it’s harder when you know people are going to say stuff about it, but I just remind myself that every team has highs and lows.”

The way students respond to wins and losses also plays a role in overall school spirit. Morton sees school culture as a major influence in how students engage with their teams.

“I think school culture is a big influence for team spirit, especially getting all the students to show up for big games,” Morton said. “It’s easier to root for better teams, but in the end, people respect more loyal fans than those who hop onto the winning teams.”

According to Caleb Hall, health and wellness teacher, students’ reactions to game results are noticeable in the classroom.

“When a local team wins, or after a really large event like the recent Super Bowl, there’s a lot of excitement. My students come in wearing jerseys and talking about the game nonstop.” Hall said. “But when they lose, there’s definitely a shift. Some students will still rep their team, but others seem to want to avoid the conversation altogether.”

Despite the challenges of facing losses, Morton believes that true fandom is about commitment.

“Being a loyal fan means sticking with your team through the ups and downs and always being there for support regardless of what happens,” he said.

Elliot agrees, emphasizing that bandwagon fans lack the dedication that real supporters show.

“Bandwagon fans are the worst because they only show up when it’s convenient,” Elliot said. “The real fans stick around no matter what.”

At the end of the day, wearing team gear—win or lose—is about more than just a game. Students say it reflects personal loyalty, school culture, and the shared experience of sports fandom.

“I always tell students that being a true fan isn’t about just celebrating wins, it’s about standing by your team through everything,” Hall said.