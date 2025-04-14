More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games

  • SPRING BREAK IS APRIL 4 TO 13
  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Cyber Crisis
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Indy Women in Tech hosts a fundraiser to support girls finding their passions in technology. Events manager Kristan Russell said, “I love to follow our students that have gone through our program, the ones that have graduated and go out and get their career started, and watch them advance up the corporate ladder. We've had several of them come back and speak at our events, and that has been really inspiring because most of the women in our program are working hourly jobs or they're living paycheck to paycheck.” (Submitted photo: Kristan Russell)
Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community
Carmel Key Club members play games and connect with senior citizens at their “Senior Game Night” event held on March 8. Key Club President David Jiang said it was a great event to foster interaction between students and elderly members of the community.
Carmel Key Club members volunteer at senior living facility and celebrate 100th anniversary of the club
Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29
SROs Blake Lytle speaks to SRO Ashley Williams about this school’s safety procedures. Lytle said he always makes an effort to address the needs students bring to his attention.
SROs emphasize safety in parking lots, teenage driving
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, "Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one's own artistry in many ways."
Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Immigrant students work to assimilate into American culture, still retain sense of cultural identity
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Family businesses provide students lifelong lessons
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Students, coach reflect on challenges posed by unpredictable weather on sports
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Q&A with senior Alyson “Ally” Swearingen on Daughter of the American Revolution honor
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Connections: March 12
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games

Anoushka Jena
April 14, 2025
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it’s important to stick to one’s favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)

After major sporting events, school hallways often become a sea of jerseys and team gear as students proudly rep their favorite teams. But while celebrating a victory is easy, showing team spirit after a tough loss can be a different story.

Junior Owen Morton admits that repping his team after a loss can sometimes feel like an invitation for backlash—especially when it comes to rivalries.

“Sometimes (Indiana University) fans get me a little hesitant to show support after beating my (Purdue) Boilermakers because it’s such a big game,” Morton said. “But I always like to talk a little trash.”

For some students, the decision to wear their team’s merchandise after a game isn’t just about the outcome, but about loyalty. Junior Ty Elliot believes in always showing up for his team, no matter the score.

“I always wear my team’s gear the day after a big game, no matter the outcome,” Elliot said. “A loss definitely stings, but I don’t think that should stop anyone from showing pride. I think it’s harder when you know people are going to say stuff about it, but I just remind myself that every team has highs and lows.”

The way students respond to wins and losses also plays a role in overall school spirit. Morton sees school culture as a major influence in how students engage with their teams.

“I think school culture is a big influence for team spirit, especially getting all the students to show up for big games,” Morton said. “It’s easier to root for better teams, but in the end, people respect more loyal fans than those who hop onto the winning teams.”

According to Caleb Hall, health and wellness teacher, students’ reactions to game results are noticeable in the classroom.

“When a local team wins, or after a really large event like the recent Super Bowl, there’s a lot of excitement. My students come in wearing jerseys and talking about the game nonstop.” Hall said. “But when they lose, there’s definitely a shift. Some students will still rep their team, but others seem to want to avoid the conversation altogether.”

Despite the challenges of facing losses, Morton believes that true fandom is about commitment.

“Being a loyal fan means sticking with your team through the ups and downs and always being there for support regardless of what happens,” he said.

Elliot agrees, emphasizing that bandwagon fans lack the dedication that real supporters show.

“Bandwagon fans are the worst because they only show up when it’s convenient,” Elliot said. “The real fans stick around no matter what.”

At the end of the day, wearing team gear—win or lose—is about more than just a game. Students say it reflects personal loyalty, school culture, and the shared experience of sports fandom. 

“I always tell students that being a true fan isn’t about just celebrating wins, it’s about standing by your team through everything,” Hall said.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal