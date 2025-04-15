Zombie Watch

As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans Every March, millions of basketball fans across the United States eagerly tune in to one of the most widely anticipated events of the year, March Madness. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament includes 68 teams, and the competition captivates the nation…

Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy The United States Congress banned the praised and popular TikTok app nationwide on Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. TikTok was removed from both the Apple app store and Google play store, and remains unavailable to download. The app was restored…