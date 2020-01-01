Your source for CHS news

Submitted Photo: Brannick Arbuckle

Brannick Arbuckle, varsity men’s lacrosse player and sophomore

Daniel Kim and Andrew Caito

What are some major differences between men’s and women’s lacrosse?

Some major differences in men’s and women’s lacrosse is the gear you need to play with, another difference is the beginning of the game with the face off where, in men’s lacrosse, the two players do it on their knees and the girls do it standing. A third difference is there is no contact allowed in girl’s lacrosse whereas in men’s lacrosse there is contact allowed and the last major difference is when you play defense in women’s lacrosse you have to mirror the offender to make sure they don’t get around you, due to no contact, whereas in men’s (lacrosse) you don’t have to just stand there, you can throw checks, poke them, or hit them with your stick.

What equipment is required in order to play lacrosse?

Equipment you are required to play with is a helmet, a chest protector, arm pads, gloves, cleats and a stick. If you are a goalie you need a neck protector attached to your helmet.

What makes you like lacrosse?

What makes me like lacrosse is the constant movement which means you are very rarely just standing in one spot. Another reason I like it is because it can be played year round. Also I can play with kids from my highschool in the summertime.

How have the practices been going so far?

The practices so far have been fun but the season was postponed due to the virus, but it’s planned to start back up around May 1.

 

