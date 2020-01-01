Reagan Smiley, women’s track runner and senior

How long have you been playing your sport?

I started running track in fourth and fifth grade through Pups Running and have continued through all of middle school and high school.

What do you enjoy most about your sport?

I enjoy the fact that it allows me to get away from the stress of school and work, while also helping me push myself to my limits.

Do you plan to play your sport in college?

I am not planning on running competitively in college, but I will probably run with the club on campus.

Did training begin at all for your sport this season? If so, what type of training have you been doing?

Preseason training for sprinters actually started back in October which was mostly conditioning and speed work in preparation for the indoor season. Official training for the outdoor season began in February and we’ve been working ever since.

How do you feel about the spring sports season being cut short?

I’m pretty disappointed that our season was cut short, especially because most of the last season I was out with an injury and I really wanted to finish on a better note. I’m just glad that we had a few indoor meets and the team got to practice for a little while before it ended.

What will you miss most about your sport?

I think I’m going to miss all of the people that I’ve met through track and field and the positive atmosphere and memories that came with it.