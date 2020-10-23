Mitch Taylor, senior

“I would like to improve my self-motivation for getting schoolwork done, and also for my extracurriculars. What I’m doing to try to improve that is just sitting down with no distractions and working on purely one subject at a time or one extracurricular at a time, just to make sure all the work is getting done. I feel like with hybrid learning, it’s easier to do it because we get multiple days in between seeing the same teachers, so we have a lot of time to get our work organized and done. I think that’s really helping me stay motivated and getting my work done before it’s actually due. I use an online app called Trello, and it’s just a to-do list where you can edit it and add different lists and stuff, and it’s really helpful for organizing everything.”