Junior, Sajal Malhotra

Students, teachers discuss the value of taking higher level courses There is a common stereotype for a student’s junior year, and it is simple: it can be chaotic. For junior Varsha Chandramouli, “chaotic” is an understatement regarding her academic standpoint. Chandramouli is currently enrolled in six weighted classes; five are…

Many teenagers develop sense of individuality, confidence by dressing differently than popular fashion due to… Junior Victoria Simich has been sewing since she was in fourth grade, and since then has made many of her own clothes and accessories. “(My style) is like I live in a van, but I don’t actually live in a…

In celebration of National Cappuccino Day, staff of Carmel Cafe share the impact of coffee Coffee affects students and teachers’ lives all over the world. To celebrate its importance, Cappuccino Day is celebrated on November 8. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 14.8% of all American high school students drink coffee on a…

Students turn to streaming for easier, cheaper access to sports games The ratings for numerous sports events this year are some of the lowest ever recorded. Game 6 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals recorded only 8.29 million viewers on ABC, according to Nielsen data. For reference, Game 6 of…

With CHS’s large, competitive environment, students assess how pressures foster imposter syndrome This past summer, sophomore Celia Watson moved to Carmel two weeks before the start of school with only a suitcase full of clothes and her guitar in her hand. Watson moved here from São Paulo, Brazil, but has lived in…