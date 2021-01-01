Your source for CHS news
Junior%2C+Sajal+Malhotra

Junior, Sajal Malhotra

Saumya Somasi, Student Section Reporter

(If I had to wake up on the same day over and over)The first day I’d just get all my work done, and then when the day repeated I would just watch TV and read continuously because it’s nice having nothing to do and having no responsibilities.”

0

Related Posts:

HiLite • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in