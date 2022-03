PHOTO ESSAY: Mountain Biking with Curran Eastes Curran Eastes, a senior at Carmel high school, dismounts his mountain bike from his car on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Curran has been mountain biking since age 10 and has accumulated a good amount of gear to help him hit the…

With The Monon Trail closed for renovations, student, staff weigh in on implications and effects According to Dan McFeely, development and community relations consultant for the city of Carmel, a portion of the Monon Greenway Trail will be closing due to renovations. The closure began on Jan. 17 and will continue for the next 10…

Club Spotlight: United Sound Ishaan Singh, United Sound President Q: First of all, can you give me a brief overview of the United Sound club? A: We have nine new musicia ns this year, and we just teach them how to play music. I…

Q&A with freshman Josh Cale, self-proclaimed “roller coaster enthusiast” What sparked your interest in roller coasters? I just remember growing up, my family would take me to Kings Island every year. Leading up to the park visit, I would look back on past maps and that sparked an inspiration to me. Why do…

With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…