Photo Essay: Dance Marathon 2018

Dance Marathon Alumni Pooja Jeykumar, freshman at Indiana University (IU), is not unfamiliar with dance marathon. Jeykumar participated in CHS dance marathon for two years, her sophomore and junior years, and has continued the tradition into her first year of college. She continued…

A Jig For Irish Culture Since she was about 5 years old, sophomore Annie Rose wanted to be an Irish dancer; her grandmother was an Irish dancer, so Rose began dancing at the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance in sixth grade. Through Irish dance, Rose…

Future Gene-ius: Students, staff discuss effects of important discoveries in science, potential for future. Next Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of a huge scientific discovery. On Feb. 28, 1953, geneticist Francis Crick and his colleague James Watson walked into a pub and said they had “discovered the secret of life.” They, with the help…

CHS House of Representatives continues preparation for Carmel Dance Marathon The CHS House of Representatives continues their preparations towards Carmel Dance Marathon which will occur on Feb. 24 at CHS. According to both speaker of the House Sam Johnson and House sponsor Sarah Wolff, one focus for this year is…

Athletes use cryotherapy to help ease workout aches and pains Spencer Gudgel, varsity men’s track runner and senior, said he is a fan of cryotherapy. Gudgel said during his freshman and sophomore years, he was recovering from a hamstring hip issue, and to recover he went to physical therapy through…