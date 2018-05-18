Senior Mentors
Which seniors had the greatest influence on underclassmen?
0
Related Posts:
- K-8 Mentors to continue meeting kids until end of school year K-8 Mentors will continue to meet with their assigned mentees from Carmel elementary and middle schools until the end of the school year. According to K-8 Mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher, next year’s mentors have already been decided. “I need to…
- K-8 mentor’s schedules rearranged to accommodate for mentee’s ISTEP testing According to Robin Pletcher, AP Psychology and K-8 Mentoring teacher, ISTEP testing at the Carmel elementary and middle schools caused the schedules to be different so a few mentors partnered up throughout the week. “Sometimes it was like three mentors…
- Ment(or) To Be: CLC implements new mentoring program for students This year, the Carmel Learning Center (CLC), an alternative education service, has created a new mentoring program for its students according to Kelly Douglas, an alternative education teacher at the CLC. Douglas said, “We’re using funds we received from a Carmel…
- K-8 mentors continue to meet with mentees, next class determined According to K-8 mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher , she interviewed the applicants for the next class of K-8 mentors, and students received a letter during SRT stating whether they made the program. Current mentors will continue to drive out to…
- K-8 Mentors continue to meet with assigned mentees K-8 mentors continue to meet with their assigned mentees every Gold Day during third block. The mentors drive out to multiple Carmel elementary and middle schools to mentor a few different children. According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 Mentoring and AP…
- K-8 mentors to continue meeting with mentees until end of the school year According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 Mentoring and AP Psychology teacher, the mentors will continue to meet with their assigned students from the Carmel elementary and middle schools until the last Gold Day of the year. She said next year the…
HiLite • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in