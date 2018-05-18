Senior Mentors

K-8 Mentors to continue meeting kids until end of school year K-8 Mentors will continue to meet with their assigned mentees from Carmel elementary and middle schools until the end of the school year. According to K-8 Mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher, next year’s mentors have already been decided. “I need to…

K-8 mentor’s schedules rearranged to accommodate for mentee’s ISTEP testing According to Robin Pletcher, AP Psychology and K-8 Mentoring teacher, ISTEP testing at the Carmel elementary and middle schools caused the schedules to be different so a few mentors partnered up throughout the week. “Sometimes it was like three mentors…

Ment(or) To Be: CLC implements new mentoring program for students This year, the Carmel Learning Center (CLC), an alternative education service, has created a new mentoring program for its students according to Kelly Douglas, an alternative education teacher at the CLC. Douglas said, “We’re using funds we received from a Carmel…

K-8 mentors continue to meet with mentees, next class determined According to K-8 mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher , she interviewed the applicants for the next class of K-8 mentors, and students received a letter during SRT stating whether they made the program. Current mentors will continue to drive out to…

K-8 Mentors continue to meet with assigned mentees K-8 mentors continue to meet with their assigned mentees every Gold Day during third block. The mentors drive out to multiple Carmel elementary and middle schools to mentor a few different children. According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 Mentoring and AP…