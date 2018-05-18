Senior Confessions

Sibling Letters Here are some letters from younger siblings bidding their senior brothers and sisters farewell. Seniors Grace and Emily Plaskett Dear Grace, Hello love! I am so glad to be your twin and to have experienced the first 18…

Athletes use cryotherapy to help ease workout aches and pains Spencer Gudgel, varsity men’s track runner and senior, said he is a fan of cryotherapy. Gudgel said during his freshman and sophomore years, he was recovering from a hamstring hip issue, and to recover he went to physical therapy through…

My Spine Doesn’t Hold Me Back: CHS students discuss scoliosis, lack of awareness, impact on their daily lives By all measures, senior Lauren Salmon is very good at the viola. Salmon currently plays in the Camerata and Symphony orchestras at CHS and will attend the IU Jacobs School of Music in the fall to continue her education. However, her…

Senior Superlatives Voting (Repost) Click on this link to vote for Senior Superlatives for our upcoming Senior Issue to be published on May 16: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfB6_qmzpnA0tj1IZWYsNQ1KZWyciFHJYYGXpIsfKQk2zM1qQ/viewform

Senior Superlatives Voting Click on this link to vote for Senior Superlatives for our upcoming Senior Issue to be published on May 16: https://goo.gl/RtKkZq