PAVING THE WAY: Senior and president of Speech and Debate Club, Pragathi Arunkamar reaches out to her reflection in the water as she sits and waits to take her officer photo. The Speech and Debate Team has won two consecutive State titles since Arunkamar joined the club and has recently had one of their members place second at the National competition over the summer
Caitlin Follman

2023-24 Photo of the Day

August 30, 2023
