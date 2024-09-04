Senate to host one of Indiana’s largest blood drive on Sept. 6

According to student body president Sophie Parker, Senate will host the annual blood drive on Sept. 6 to kickstart school activities.

“Basically, students can sign up for any time slot during the school day from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,” said Parker. “[Students] come down to the fieldhouse at their assigned time and sign in, go through some screening questions and tests on elements like blood pressure and iron levels, then they donate and have a period of recovery with snacks and drinks. The whole process takes about 30 to 45 minutes, maybe a little longer depending on how busy it is at the time [the student] arrives.”

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said sign ups for the blood drive are happening during all hours of the school day.

“[Senate has] students going out during SSRT right now signing people up [for the blood drive],” Foutz said. “We also have a table in Greyhound Station and in the main cafeteria during all lunches every day. We’ve got students working the tables signing students up for the blood drive there.

Foutz explained that the role of the sign ups is to help teachers keep track of students who are leaving for a scheduled appointment for the blood drive.

“[The students] will get a pass to go back to class but they will also be on the spreadsheet that goes out to teachers,” Foutz said. “Students should show up right at their appointment time. I will let teachers know that if a teacher is giving a test or assessment on the day of the blood drive, (students) can come on any other day so that they don’t miss that quiz or test.”

Additionally, Parker said there are certain requirements students must meet before signing up for the blood drive.

“[Students] are not allowed to participate if [they] are [involved] in a fall sport at the high school–not including club sports–or if they are under 16 [years old],” Parker said. “There are also specific requirements entailing your weight and height, or if you have visited specific foreign countries, but those change all the time so I would recommend signing up and if you aren’t eligible due to something like that, they will tell you the day of your screening.”

According to Foutz, Senate’s blood drive is one of the largest blood drives hosted in Indiana. All the blood donated at the blood drive will go to local hospitals, including Riley Children’s Hospital.

“[Senate] has also been told by the Versiti [Blood Center of Indiana] management (who partners with CHS for the blood drive) that the week before our blood drive there is a hospital administration meeting with administrators from all the local hospitals discussing what surgeries will take place after our blood drive using the blood that is collected,” Foutz said. “And that just shows how important that blood being donated is to the people in our community and the hospital center area.” By Jenny Li





