While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, over the past half-century, a 172% increase in wildfires is due to human-caused climate change. Even with the recent Maui and Canadian wildfires, Ashlyn Walker, executive director of Confront the Climate Crisis and senior, said many students are still not aware of specific climate change issues.

Walker said, “I like to think that a lot of people are generally aware of what climate change is, but, talking to people from my own perspective, who don’t necessarily take environmental classes or don’t keep up with current news, I think there’s a lack of awareness about specific issues and how climate change like natural disasters, wildfires, rising temperatures, even health problems actually affects people.”

However, Kate Belanger, Green Action Club (GAC) volunteer coordinator and senior, said many people are increasingly more aware of climate issues.

“I feel like our generation is much more aware of climate change, global warming and all the drastic effects it’s causing,” she said. “This will hopefully bring about a group of people who are ready to fight for a change.”

Environmental Science teacher Cameron Huffman said climate change awareness is only the first step.

He said, “A lot of issues that you’re faced with (in your life) funnel through climate change. Being aware of those changes is the first step. We need to start to become aware of how that baseline is looking different and figuring out how to adapt moving forward.”

raisin’ awareness

Many different organizations are dedicated to promoting climate change awareness. According to Walker, the youth advocacy group Confront the Climate Crisis has focused on taking climate action through statewide efforts. In response to the increasing wildfires, Walker said their organization uses social media to spread awareness.

“Something that we’ve been trying to focus on more is using our social media for things like wildfires and overall climate issues,” she said. “A lot of the time in the past, our social media has mainly been focused on talking about our own events and climate-related news in Indiana. We’ve recently been making a bigger goal to post and use social media to our advantage and spread more awareness.”

In addition to Confront the Climate Crisis, the non-profit organization Carmel Green Initiative works with the city to build a more sustainable and resilient community to protect future generations. Leslie Webb, Carmel Green Initiative board member, said climate change should be addressed within schools.

Webb said, “I think awareness is a matter of education and there are many courses in school, like environmental science, which is a great way to learn more about climate change. I’m very worried about climate change accelerating and even though students are aware (of climate change), the majority of students have very busy lives. It’s perfectly understandable and I’m a little worried that we’re going along our very way and not paying attention to this problem. That’s why I think joining these environment-related classes in school is a great idea.”

step by step

According to Walker, smaller steps can be taken within the bigger picture that can help more than trying to attack climate change as a whole all at once.

I think a lot of times when people talk about climate change, they're looking at the broad issues and it seems like such a big thing to tackle that it's almost overwhelming when students hear about it. They feel like because it's such a big issue, there's nothing they can do to help, but I think it's also important to look at it from a more local perspective and see what you can do to take action with it in your local community and just make small changes in your own life.

Likewise, Huffman said people can start taking action by changing the little things in their lives.

He said, “It takes a lot of small, little actions. I don’t think it takes a monumental action from all of us. I think you can do a series of small actions and it’s kind of a domino effect. If all of us do really small things, that equates to a big change.”

For Belanger, she said it is important to think about how your actions impact the environment.

“The earth is our home and needs to be taken care of and respected,” Belanger said. “I know it’s really easy for people to continue their lives and not think about the current state of our planet, which I’m guilty of too sometimes. It’s just important to remember that if everyone thought their actions didn’t matter, then nothing would change. I try my best to always recycle, carpool when I can, shop sustainably and avoid waste. Also, I try my best to avoid single-use plastics, bring my water bottle everywhere and little things like that. I also always try to stay up to date politically on climate causes and who I should vote for that will make positive changes in regards to our environment.”

Similar to Belanger, Webb said voting is one of the ways someone can help fight climate change, as well as being aware of your routines at home.

Webb said, “Bill Nye the science guy said that the best way to fight climate change is by voting. Here in Carmel, we have an organization called Voters for a Green Indiana. They have a green voters guide and that guide is a good resource for learning about different candidates’ views on these issues. Additionally, many emissions are coming from homes in Carmel, so at home, make sure that your family is electrifying as much as they can: electric vehicles, solar heat pumps, etc.”

He said, “I went without a car for two years and I just rode a bike everywhere. Sometimes we try to eat meals once a week without meat. It’s not like I’m going vegetarian, but it’s a small change that might help. I’ve also made bigger changes like installing solar panels at my house, but not all of us are ready or able to make that change.”

Although many individuals are not able to become solar, Webb recommends CCS invest in solar power, in addition to what is already being done by the district.

“I know our school district is already doing a lot (to promote awareness), but I would love to see CCS invest in solar,” Webb said. “Other schools like Fishers, Noblesville (and) Sheridan schools have solar. We could definitely do other things, but they don’t have as big an impact as solar and we are running out of time so we have to do the big things. Carmel Green Initiative will advocate for solar in our schools.”

Overall, Huffman said, “Just be engaged with the issues, don’t think that somebody else in some faraway land is gonna solve these. There are a lot of resources and organizations that can help you become aware of this issue and who knows, that might change the direction that your life goes.”