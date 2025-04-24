Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students

For senior Sophie Parker, a faith-based college is first on her list of schools. Although Parker applied to some state schools, Brigham Young University (BYU) is where she has chosen to go. BYU is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), of which Parker is a member.

Parker said multiple factors influenced her choice to apply there.

“I think a lot of times (people go to faith-based colleges) just wanting to be surrounded by people in your community and probably there’s a lot of family influence involved in that as well,” Parker said.

Parker isn’t alone in her interest. Between 1980 and 2020, enrollment at faith-based colleges grew 82%, outpacing secular schools with a national average of 57%. But despite increased faith-based college attendance, church attendance has decreased nationwide. A decade ago, an average of 38% of U.S. adults attended religious services every week or nearly every week. Currently, the average is at 30%.

With declining church attendance in mind, why are students still choosing to attend faith-based schools?

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Programming Coordinator, said that there are many factors for why students choose a faith-based college.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing, but I think a lot of times, (students are) looking for certain aspects on campus in the campus culture or community that align with what they’re looking for,” Stephan said.

Stephan also said these factors can include cost, family/friend influence, academic fit and a sense of community.

The right price

This fall, senior Emily Norris, a member of the Evangelical church, plans to attend Liberty University, a faith-based college in Lynchburg, Virginia. Norris said she had many reasons for choosing Liberty, with one of them being a track scholarship that significantly lowered the cost for her to attend.

Cost is also a major factor for Parker.

“One of my biggest reasons is that if you are a member of my faith, it discounts that cost heavily, so it makes it super affordable,” Parker said.

Stephan said while private universities are generally thought of as really expensive, there are exceptions to that rule that families can take advantage of.

“Most families are looking at affordability and cost along with that,” Stephan said. “If there are opportunities, something like BYU, being part of the LDS Church, where you get a break in the tuition because of that membership and are still getting an absolutely wonderful education, I think that makes sense.”

Family/friend influence

Senior Geoffrey Brigham said his friends had a big influence on wanting to go to college at BYU.

“It’s always cool to be friends with people and be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to church with them too,’” Brigham said. “I’ve been going to church my whole life, so being around people with similar beliefs as me would be really fun.”

Brigham is also a member of the LDS church and will attend BYU after completing a mission trip. BYU offers programs that allow Brigham to put off enrollment and participate in a two-year mission before resuming his education there.

Parker said both her parents attended BYU and many of her friends are applying there, too, which influenced her decision. Stephan said she sees this family influence when reading college essays.

“When I read the essays, often I’m seeing a family foundation, sort of faith foundation being part of the reason why a student is looking for that in their college experience,” Stephan said.

Academic fit

Parker also said BYU matches her academic goals.

“I want to go into a career in international relations, so I feel like my faith has a lot of the values that align with (that career), like being peacemakers,” Parker said. “That’s really important because the goal is diplomacy and peace.”

Parker also said BYU is a more difficult school to get into.

“They don’t take the common app,” Parker said. “Instead, you have to apply to their website and it’s a pretty hefty process. There’s seven essays you have to write, you have to get two interviews from church leaders and then three other recommendations.”

Norris said she believes she will receive academic and career support at Liberty.

“I don’t really know what I want to do in life, but I know that with the students and the teachers around me at that college, they will help me be the person I want to be and go into an area of life flourishing,” Norris said.

Faith community

Stephan said feeling a sense of community and college “fit” can impact the choice for a faith-based college.

“(People apply) wanting to be in an environment that continues to support that faith-based sort of living experience they’ve had at home,” Stephan said. “Absolutely, I think it’s wanting to be in a place where they know there are other students, peers, who place importance on, or value faith as part of their college education.”

Norris said she likes the values that the Liberty community shares.

“(At Liberty) everyone pretty much has the same core values and things like that,” Norris said. “It’s really a great place to be yourself and express your views.”

Brigham also said he likes how faith is a big part of the BYU community and practices.

“At BYU (faith) is very involved, like they pray before every class starts, which I think is really cool,” Brigham said. “I don’t really want to go into anything religious but it’s always nice to go to a school where that’s prominent.”

Brigham said he wants to be at faith-based school for a different environment where it is easier to focus more on church.

“It’s a big separation from public schools. Obviously there’s a lot of not the greatest things happening there,” Brigham said. “So especially if people want to really focus on church stuff more, it’s a lot easier to go to those colleges where it’s not as prominent a thing.”

Growth

Brigham and Norris said they ultimately hope to “grow” while at a faith-based college, a desire Stephan sees reflected in college choice.

“(Students look for a college) where they really can do all the things that they want to do,” Stephan said, “become the better person they want to become, grow in the different ways they want to grow, while earning a degree and preparing for their future.”

Norris said she hopes to grow into a more mature adult and in her faith.

Brigham said he agrees with this sentiment.

“I’m hoping I can get a good education first but also learn and grow in a church perspective too, where I can learn about God more,” Brigham said.

Although there are many factors for Parker’s choice, she said the biggest one is getting to spend time with people in her community.

“I think it will be a fun college experience, going to college with my friends and with family,” Parker said. “It’s also just nice to go to a school somewhere where everyone around you has the same faith system as you, especially if you’ve grown up in a spot where not a lot of people are members of your faith.”