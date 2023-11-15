Greyhound Connections continues visits with new students

Students in Greyhound Connections are continuing their scheduled visits with new students at this school. Sophomore Ivy Wei, Greyhound Connections member, said students in the club are resuming their meet-ups with their assigned students to check in on them.

“We’ll ask them how their school year is going and if they’re having any troubles. I’ll also share a bit about how my year is going and we might play a game or two,” Wei said. “We are planning on discussing A.C.E. week information with them next time.”

Co-president Christopher Foote said he has enjoyed meeting with new students this year.

“Our periodic visits are going really well, so we’re just continuing those to keep new students in check and make sure we’re helping them if they have any questions,” he said.

Club sponsor Joe Stuelpe said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.