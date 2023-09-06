Your source for CHS news

Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September
Green Action Club prepares for the school year
More in NEWS
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7
School board member Greg Brown debates with secretary Jennifer Nelson Williams on the topic of the CCS dress code. The school board decided to approve the dress code along with the Student Handbook in a 4 to 1 vote.
CCS school board approves Student Handbook, debates dress code policy
Senate prepares for fall blood drive, homecoming
Blake Lytle, Master Patrol Officer and CHS SRO, uses a presentation to teach staff members about security risks at CHS. Lytle said informing teachers about safety in the building is a great way to get more teacher involvement in security.
Administration, SROs develop safe school committee, hope to create connections with students

Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students

Keira Kress
September 6, 2023

Greyhound Connections kick off the new year by beginning SSRT visits to help welcome new students to Carmel High School.

According to senior and co-president Christopher Foote, Greyhound Connections is currently focusing on building relationships with new students and helping them adjust to the school. Foote said, “We’re doing our first visits of the year and asking them questions to get to know them. We also let them know about activities and ways to get involved around the school.”

Foote also stated, “We’re connecting them with resources. I had a student that was interested in playing in a sport at the school so I gave him a contact of someone I knew that was also in that sport. Really it’s just being that ‘middle man’ for whatever that student may need.”

Co-president Olivia Gardner said “Last week we met with new students and spent time together in the gyms to have some fun. We asked them if they found their classes and if they’re interested in joining any clubs. Now our focus shifts to homecoming and then ACE week scheduling.”

Students in Greyhound Connections are planning next month’s visits, including talks about homecoming week activities. Club sponsor Joe Stuelpe defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.

