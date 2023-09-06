Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students

Greyhound Connections kick off the new year by beginning SSRT visits to help welcome new students to Carmel High School.

According to senior and co-president Christopher Foote, Greyhound Connections is currently focusing on building relationships with new students and helping them adjust to the school. Foote said, “We’re doing our first visits of the year and asking them questions to get to know them. We also let them know about activities and ways to get involved around the school.”

Foote also stated, “We’re connecting them with resources. I had a student that was interested in playing in a sport at the school so I gave him a contact of someone I knew that was also in that sport. Really it’s just being that ‘middle man’ for whatever that student may need.”

Co-president Olivia Gardner said “Last week we met with new students and spent time together in the gyms to have some fun. We asked them if they found their classes and if they’re interested in joining any clubs. Now our focus shifts to homecoming and then ACE week scheduling.”

Students in Greyhound Connections are planning next month’s visits, including talks about homecoming week activities. Club sponsor Joe Stuelpe defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.