Accents prepare for upcoming Evening with Accents and Ambassadors concert

Accents perform a number in their competition set at the Solon High School Show Choir Invitational. The Accents performed in their last show choir competition in California this past weekend and this weekend will be their last performance of their competition set at Evening with the Accents and Ambassadors.

On Saturday, Accents will perform with the Ambassadors at 7 p.m. at the annual Evening with the Accents and Ambassadors concert.

Accent and junior Caitrin Cooney said, “I’m very excited for Evening (with the Accents and Ambassadors), not only because it’s a chance for the community to see all of the time we’ve dedicated to pieces like our competition set, but also because we got to unveil pieces you don’t see at (the other) concerts, like group numbers with the Ambassadors or songs we’ve performed at Cabaret.”

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, both groups will perform their competition sets, along with pieces performed throughout the year. Furthermore, the two groups will open the concert with a combined number of the song “A Million Dreams” from the musical movie “The Greatest Showman.”

“It’s a great culmination of a lot of work throughout the year. It is also the end of their competition season for show choir, and it is kind of neat for our home audience to see what they have been competing with out about in the community,” Kouns said.

When it comes to preparing for the concert, Kouns said the two groups will have regular class rehearsals throughout this week, an evening rehearsal on Wednesday and rehearsals starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to put everything together on stage with the tech crew and band.

“I’m going into the concert pretty much the same way I go into every other concert: watch rehearsal videos, rerun choreography or vocals to solidify new things each time and work hard in rehearsal,” Cooney said.

Cooney said the concert is really special in the choir program because it allows people who don’t get the opportunity to see each concert or competition to be able to see the show all at one time, like her grandmother who is visiting from Michigan.

Kouns said, “Be sure to come out and buy your tickets soon because they are selling really fast.”