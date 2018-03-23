Week of March 16 in review

The CHS men’s lacrosse team celebrates following a goal at its game against Zionsville. The hounds walked out with a win for its first game of the season.

On March 16 the CHS men’s lacrosse team kicked off their season with an away game at Zionsville resulting in a SCORE win. The next day, March 17, the team traveled down to Louisville, KY where it faced some of the hardest competition it will see all season against St. Xavier. According to Jack Meachum, head men’s lacrosse coach, the team wasn’t expecting such talent out of St. Xavier, however he thought it was handled well.

“(Referring to Zionsville) It was a really good statement game to come out and play at that level and really let everybody know that we’re still here and still a strong force to be reckoned with,” Meachum said. “St. X was a little bit different story, little bit tougher go. We faced some really good competition. It’s going to be really important that we learn from it and that we play together instead of individually moving forward.

Marcus Prine, varsity lacrosse player and sophomore anticipates a win coming out of every game here on out.

“I expect us to win every game this year. We know we will catch that dub because we don’t take L’s,” Prine said.

Prine’s teammate, Jordan Walker, varsity lacrosse player and junior, agrees and hopes that the team can remain successful heading into the rest of the season.

“In our second game (against St. Xavier) we played a much better opponent, but we didn’t play with the same energy and effort (as against Zionsville) and that reflected on the scoreboard at the end of the game,” Walker said. “We are looking forward to coming out with the same energy, but we need to work on being consistent.”

The men’s team was originally scheduled to play Fishers High School at Murray Stadium on Wed. March 21, however the game was cancelled and rescheduled for another time due to weather conditions. The team will be back in action on March 23 and 24 as they face teams from Michigan including Forest Hills Central and Rockford at home.