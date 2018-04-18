Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More stories from Tara Kandallu

Carmel DECA returns from successful SCDC, plans for ICDC
March 16, 2018
Sophomore+Viha+Bynagari+sets+up+her+presentation+on+TransMedics+Organ+Care+System.+Bynagari+said%2C+%22My+group+has+actually+already+done+the+public+presentation+part+of+the+project%2C+so+this+is+just+extra.%22
Sophomore Viha Bynagari sets up her presentation on TransMedics Organ Care System. Bynagari said,

Sophomore Viha Bynagari sets up her presentation on TransMedics Organ Care System. Bynagari said, "My group has actually already done the public presentation part of the project, so this is just extra."

Sophomore Viha Bynagari sets up her presentation on TransMedics Organ Care System. Bynagari said, "My group has actually already done the public presentation part of the project, so this is just extra."

Club Med sponsor Alyssa Mastin said the club is planning their next meeting, which will occur on April 23 after school. The meeting will be the last meeting of the school year and will probably be a food party to celebrate the past year in the club.

Mastin said “We still have funds available for the club, so we can order something for the kids. I think it will be a great way to end the year.”

For their last meeting, which occurred on March 26 after school, sophomore Viha Bynagari presented a presentation on the TransMedics Organ Care System, which is an alternative method to heart transplantation that increases the transportation time available.

Bynagari said, “(The presentation of the system) was supposed to be part of my english presentation, but the rest of my group couldn’t come. We were just supposed to do a research project on a new medical disease, an unknown medical disease or a new medical innovation, so my presentation is about that. Part of our grade was to present to the public, so that is why I am here.”

Click here for an article on a heart transplant.

0

Related Posts:

  • A Call for Change: UNICEF Club to host phone-a-thon to advocate for current issues ON Tuesday, the CHS united Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Club will host a phone-a-thon. According to Muskaan Ramchandani, head of UNICEF Club’s committee for advocacy and junior,  club members will call their local senators to voice their opinions on current…
  • Club Med to Plan Next Meeting Club Med leaders said they are planning their next meeting after the success of their last meeting, which occurred this monday after school. Sponsor Alyssa Mastin and co-president Kate Adaniya are not sure when the next meeting will be or…
  • Club Med to plan next meeting Club Med leaders plan their next meeting after the success of their last meeting, which occurred Jan. 22 after school. Co-president and senior Kate Adaniya and sponsor Alyssa Mastin are not sure when the next meeting will be or what exactly…
  • Club Med to Plan Next Meeting Club Med leaders said they are planning their next meeting after the success of their last meeting, which occurred February 26 after school. Sponsor Alyssa Mastin and co-president Kate Adaniya are not sure when the next meeting will be or…
  • Future Gene-ius: Students, staff discuss effects of important discoveries in science, potential for future. Next Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of a huge scientific discovery. On Feb. 28, 1953, geneticist Francis Crick and his colleague James Watson walked into a pub and said they had “discovered the secret of life.” They, with the help…
  • Alone in the Crowd: Q&A with junior Jordan Barker and director of counseling Rachel Cole Director of Counseling Rachel Cole Will you tell me a little bit about the Culture of Care week? We’re still planning, and fine-tuning some things, but we are planning a kindness matters activity for all staff and students. Our main…

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming baseball games, works around weather and academic problems
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming baseball games, works around weather and academic problems
Share the Music Club to conduct meeting on May 1
Share the Music Club to conduct meeting on May 1

Other stories filed under Online Only

Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym
Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year