Speak-ups: Summer 2019

Senior Zach Beeler

“(This summer) I’m looking forward to my sister’s wedding because that’s just really exciting that she is getting married. (The wedding) will be in (Washington D.C.).”

Senior Hok Lam

“This summer I’m most likely going to be working a lot. I still need to find a job, but it’s something I want to do. I’m (also) looking forward to hanging out with friends. ”

Junior Delilah Macharia

“I’m looking forward to not being in school this summer. I don’t like being at school and I want to graduate a soon as possible.”

Sophomore Caroline Zu

“There is a national summer program and (I am going to attend specifically) the medical program at Northwestern. Northwestern is really close to my goal school, so I think that will help me in the long run.”

Freshman Camille Williams

“I’m looking forward to going to different summer camps, and attend all of the marching band practices.”