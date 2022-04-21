Students, teacher reminisce about favorite Disney memories, impact on lives

National Winnie the Pooh Day, which was on Tuesday, Jan. 18, has been around since 1882. Its purpose, according to the National Heritage Academies, is to honor Pooh’s creator, A.A. Milne, on his birthday. Winnie the Pooh first appeared in Disney’s 1966 short film, “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree,” and National Winnie the Pooh Day is an opportunity for students like sophomore Hrithik Arcot to enjoy, not just Pooh, but the larger world of Walt Disney.

Arcot, an avid watcher of Disney movies, said he enjoys spending his free time watching Disney movies to brighten his overall mood.

“Walt Disney has changed the world by creating a whole new world for people to live in,” he said. “I think he’s inspired a lot of people which has led to a rise in creativity across the world. Overall Walt Disney revolutionized the entertainment industry by re-inventing animation and changing the lives of many kids around the world.”

Apart from watching Disney movies, Arcot said he supports Walt Disney as a person and producer of cartoons.

Sophomore Nick Stitle, supporter and avid visiter of Disney World, said he enjoys each time he visits Disney World.

“I visit Disney World about three to four times a year. I visit as much as I do because I grew up with Disney and sort of view it as a second home. I really like the positive vibe of it and the whole style of the vacation,” Stitle said. “When visiting we go to all of the parks and get up early (and) stay out late. (My family and I) spend time at the pool relaxing in the middle of the day while leaving the parks late at night and early morning. It is a very cool experience and it is something that everyone should get to see at least once in their life.”

Arcot said he agreed, and added Disney World is a wonderful place for Disney fans to visit and immerse themselves in the aura of Disney itself. He said it allows for people to visit their favorite characters, movie settings, and cartoons all in one place.

Arcot said, “When I went to Disney World for the first time I was truly shocked at how amazing it was, it was a lot better than I expected. I think my favorite parts of Disney World are Epcot and Disney’s Magical Kingdom. These parts are really fun and interesting, and what makes these the most interesting is that they stand out and they really aren’t like anything else. Overall, I think Disney World is great and is really cool, as it also spans across the globe.”

To illustrate the significance of Walt Disney’s Disney World, according to MagicGuides, with an average annual attendance of over 58 million visitors, Walt Disney World is the most visited vacation resort in the world. In 2018, Disney earned $7.183 billion in admission revenue and drew 157.311 million visitors worldwide that same year. That brings an average of $19.68 million per day.

Sophomore Keshav Singh, who said he is also an avid watcher of Disney movies, said that Disney has affected most people’s childhoods.

“Disney movies allowed me to experience many fantasy worlds and allowed me to enjoy different types of stories that wouldn’t have been told to me otherwise. It also allowed me to be introduced to many different characters often from different cultures,” Singh said. “Disney movies allow many children to escape their normal lives and experience a fantastical world. Additionally, it can introduce kids to new topics and different types of stories which can broaden their overall view on life.”

Stitle agreed, and said that Disney has had a major impact in developing a person’s childhood and personality.

Stitle said, “I have been affected by Disney movies during my childhood because they really sparked my imagination, and being that I write a lot I credit a lot of my love for magic and creativity to Disney.”

Tony Dunham, AP Seminar and AP Literature teacher who said he enjoys watching Disney movies said Disney has affected himself and others drastically.

“Growing up, there were a lot of fairytale type cartoons, with happy endings, disney magic and when you’re a kid that stuff feels magical,” Dunham said, “As a kid, it was my favorite form of entertainment. I think Disney in general as a company has capitalized on that magic, as they were the leading firm for animations back in the day, and I believe they have kept that alive by fostering creativity with Pixar especially.

Dunham outlines several ways that Disney has shaped young children in our society.

“One way Disney movies have an impact on young children is again by igniting imagination and a sense of creativity,” he said. “I believe that Disney movies can have a huge impact on the minds of children as it can allow them to think more freely and truly maximize their imaginative capabilities.”

Arcot said he knows the world has changed through Disney and is surprised by how long Disney has been affecting the lives of children, adults, and families.

