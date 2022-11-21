Men’s swim and dive to compete in Tiger Claw Dive Invite on Dec. 10

Saahas Kandru
December 8, 2022
The men’s swim and dive team will compete in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite on Dec. 10. The Sectional will be Feb. 18.
Vincent Chia, swimmer and sophomore, said he practiced forcefully in the offseason so when the season started he would be ready for any challenges that would come his way.
“We prepared before the season started. This way when the season started, we were already in the normal loop of swimming and didn’t have to adjust right before the start of the season,” Chia said.
“I don’t put too much pressure on myself in practice but I do expect a lot from myself and my teammates as well as they do from me and so does the coaching staff. We try to get better everyday as a team in practice so that we’re ready for the important meets,” he added.
Assistant Coach Tom Burchill said the team had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.
“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Burchill said.
“We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season. We’re delaying our really important workouts until later in the season to be ready at the most important times,” he added.
For more information about the men's swim and dive team, click HERE.
