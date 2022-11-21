Review: 2-in-1 laptops, a developing technology [MUSE]

Over the past few years, there have been a growing number of 2-in-1 laptops. Unlike regular laptops, these 2-in-1’s can be bent into many positions by either flipping the keyboard around the screen or detaching it altogether, enabling it to transform from a laptop into a tablet and back. They are marketed as providing the utility of a regular laptop while allowing for the convenience and portability of a tablet.

Many big companies have designed their own 2-in-1’s, often as their own distinct models but sometimes as more flexible versions of an existing model. Popular ones include the HP Spectre x360, 2-in-1 models of Samsung’s Galaxy Books, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1,the HP Envy x360, various Lenovo Yoga’s, and the Microsoft Surface Pro series. There are also good Chromebook options.

However, creating something that can become both a robust laptop and a slick tablet is difficult, and many 2-in-1’s currently on the market sacrifice at least some components in exchange for either more power as a laptop or more wieldiness as a tablet.

Personally, I own a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and have previously tried a HP Envy x360 for a few months. The Envy is a cheaper version of HP’s more premium Spectre x360, but nevertheless it had excellent performance and superb battery life, looked elegant, and was able to handle my usual workflow easily. However, I had the larger 15.6” version, so folding the keyboard to turn it into a tablet felt awkward, and the whole thing was slightly heavy for a tablet.

On the other hand, the Surface Pro has a completely detachable keyboard and is more similar to an iPad with a keyboard than to the other 2-in-1’s I mentioned, both in terms of design and utility. A kickstand is built into the back of the tablet, allowing it to stand without hinges between tablet and the keyboard. As a laptop, it is relatively fast, dependable, and has a pretty good battery life. As a tablet, it is much slicker than the Envy, and also features a sharp display that works well with Surface Pens for both drawing and note-taking.

A major drawback of 2-in-1’s is their high costs. Due to the additional promise of convenience and the additional benefits of a tablet, 2-in-1 laptops are often much pricier than normal laptops with the same specs. However, there are cheaper options that match the more costly 2-in-1’s in quality, such as the Envy I mentioned. In addition, with the increase of 2-in-1’s on the market and the growing demand for these laptops, hopefully the price will begin to decline.

Ultimately, while I am satisfied with my current Surface Pro, I am eager to see improved designs in the future and will continue to follow the progress of 2-in-1 laptops.

